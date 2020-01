LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 786



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 786I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... BORO TARGET JAMES CHESTER..... « on: Today at 04:11:05 PM » SIGNED FOR STOKE FROM VILLA... WE WILL END UP WITH THE WRONG UNS AND THE SHITE AGAIN 👎



WE GOT 2 PLAYERS OUT ON LOAN WE SIGNED BEFORE THE SEASON 👎😠😠😠👎 WE ARE FUCKING CLUELESS 😠😠😠 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 10 915





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 915Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: BORO TARGET JAMES CHESTER..... « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:16:42 PM » I think it is lesson learned going all in on Division 1 players.



The odd one off gamble is worth it occasionally, but not multiple buys. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 553





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 553 Re: BORO TARGET JAMES CHESTER..... « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:22:28 PM »



TRYING TO WEASEL MY TRANSFER THREAD AWAY FROM ME



BEER ME BOYS HOW DESPERATE ARE YOU WOBBLEGOG?TRYING TO WEASEL MY TRANSFER THREAD AWAY FROM MEBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?