Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 31, 2020, 06:28:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?  (Read 254 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 497


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:36:27 PM »
TO SIGN MORE PLAYERS  :meltdown:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 788


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:40:19 PM »
Agents
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 917


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:42:48 PM »
Gary Gill.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 788


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:45:08 PM »
Gary Gill's agent
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 230



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:45:19 PM »
We always leave the shite till last  lost
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 917


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:49:22 PM »
Apparently we have just transfer listed Morrison because he didn't bother turning up for the photo shoot and press conference.






 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 262


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:53:14 PM »
Brexit.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 497


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:56:44 PM »
MORE LIKELY THAT CUNT BAUSOR  :wanker:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 208


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:57:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
Brexit.
We can only sign players with blue passports . :ukfist:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 067

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:58:53 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 02:57:48 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
Brexit.
We can only sign players with blue passports . :ukfist:

RIGHT ON!!!!

 

 
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 497


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:57:52 PM »
MOUKHOUDI AND RAVEL DONE DEALS  :like:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 917


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:59:02 PM »
 :like: :unlike:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 497


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:04:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 04:59:02 PM
:like: :unlike:
 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 917


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:05:34 PM »
Morrison is fuckin trouble.



 :unlike:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 497


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:20:19 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 05:05:34 PM
Morrison is fuckin trouble.



 :unlike:
I RECKON HE WILL PROVE THE DOUBTERS WRONG 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 789

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:23:59 PM »
I WOULD HESITATE A GUESS AND SAY WE ARE FUCKING USELESS 👍

I DON'T THINK MANY WILL DISAGREE ?
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 497


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:27:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:23:59 PM
I WOULD HESITATE A GUESS AND SAY WE ARE FUCKING USELESS 👍

I DON'T THINK MANY WILL DISAGREE ?
YER.BECOMING A RIGHT MISERABLE GET SINCE YER BEEN ON 12HR SHIFTS  mcl
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 789

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:07:20 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:27:46 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:23:59 PM
I WOULD HESITATE A GUESS AND SAY WE ARE FUCKING USELESS 👍

I DON'T THINK MANY WILL DISAGREE ?
YER.BECOMING A RIGHT MISERABLE GET SINCE YER BEEN ON 12HR SHIFTS  mcl


😂😂😂

IM HOME AFTER 10 HOURS 👍

YOU DONT THINK I WOULD STOP ON SITE THAT LONG DO YA  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 788


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:12:19 PM »
Shower, shit, shave and get out on the piss.

HAPPY BREXIT DAY!!!

 :beer: :beer: :beer: :nige: :nige: :nige: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 