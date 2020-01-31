Welcome,
January 31, 2020, 06:28:15 PM
WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
Author
Topic: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ? (Read 254 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 497
WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
on:
Today
at 02:36:27 PM »
TO SIGN MORE PLAYERS
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 788
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:40:19 PM »
Agents
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 917
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:42:48 PM »
Gary Gill.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 788
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:45:08 PM »
Gary Gill's agent
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 230
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:45:19 PM »
We always leave the shite till last
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 917
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:49:22 PM »
Apparently we have just transfer listed Morrison because he didn't bother turning up for the photo shoot and press conference.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 262
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:53:14 PM »
Brexit.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 497
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:56:44 PM »
MORE LIKELY THAT CUNT BAUSOR
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 208
The ace face.
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:57:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:53:14 PM
Brexit.
We can only sign players with blue passports .
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 067
UTB
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:58:53 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 02:57:48 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:53:14 PM
Brexit.
We can only sign players with blue passports .
RIGHT ON!!!!
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 497
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:57:52 PM »
MOUKHOUDI AND RAVEL DONE DEALS
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 917
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:59:02 PM »
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 497
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:04:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 04:59:02 PM
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 917
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:05:34 PM »
Morrison is fuckin trouble.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 497
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:20:19 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 05:05:34 PM
Morrison is fuckin trouble.
I RECKON HE WILL PROVE THE DOUBTERS WRONG
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 789
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:23:59 PM »
I WOULD HESITATE A GUESS AND SAY WE ARE FUCKING USELESS 👍
I DON'T THINK MANY WILL DISAGREE ?
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 497
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 05:27:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:23:59 PM
I WOULD HESITATE A GUESS AND SAY WE ARE FUCKING USELESS 👍
I DON'T THINK MANY WILL DISAGREE ?
YER.BECOMING A RIGHT MISERABLE GET SINCE YER BEEN ON 12HR SHIFTS
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 789
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:07:20 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 05:27:46 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:23:59 PM
I WOULD HESITATE A GUESS AND SAY WE ARE FUCKING USELESS 👍
I DON'T THINK MANY WILL DISAGREE ?
YER.BECOMING A RIGHT MISERABLE GET SINCE YER BEEN ON 12HR SHIFTS
😂😂😂
IM HOME AFTER 10 HOURS 👍
YOU DONT THINK I WOULD STOP ON SITE THAT LONG DO YA 😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 788
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ?
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:12:19 PM »
Shower, shit, shave and get out on the piss.
HAPPY BREXIT DAY!!!
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
