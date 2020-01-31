BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 569





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 569 SUPERBOWL « on: January 31, 2020, 09:22:40 AM »



SUPERBOWL WEEKEND BABY



BEER ME BOYS SUPERBOWL WEEKEND BABYBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 177





Posts: 8 177 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #1 on: January 31, 2020, 09:26:13 AM » Rooting for the 49ers, but think the Chiefs will do it. Mahomes is a wizard.



Who you got Monty? Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 569





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 569 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #2 on: January 31, 2020, 09:36:02 AM »







SUPPORTED EM LONG AND HARD THIS WINTER



I MET MAHOMES AND HE THINKS HES GONNA BE THE NEXT MONTANA



VERY SIMILAR STYLES



BEER ME BUD CHIEFS FOR ME.SUPPORTED EM LONG AND HARD THIS WINTERI MET MAHOMES AND HE THINKS HES GONNA BE THE NEXT MONTANAVERY SIMILAR STYLESBEER ME BUD Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 328



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 328Pack o cunts Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #3 on: January 31, 2020, 10:08:40 AM »



49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line



'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then



Proof that this Beerson fella is a no-nothing loudmouth49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 177





Posts: 8 177 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #4 on: January 31, 2020, 10:10:58 AM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on January 31, 2020, 10:08:40 AM



49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line



'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then





Proof that this Beerson fella is a no-nothing loudmouth49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then

Be really interesting to see how the 49ers play this game, after they basically ran over the top of the Packers in the previous. Be really interesting to see how the 49ers play this game, after they basically ran over the top of the Packers in the previous. Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 569





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 569 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #5 on: January 31, 2020, 12:23:23 PM »



MAKE NO MISTAKE WERE NOT TAKING THIS LIGHTLY BUT WE KNOW ....





....................................................









WERE GONNA WIN THE SUPERBOOOOOOWLLLLLLLLLLLL BAY-BAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!



BEER ME BOYS REST ASSURED THE 49ERS ARE NO SLOUCHES BUT WHEN IT COMES TO THE 3 P'S (PACE POWER PASSION) YOU CANT LOOK PAST MY CHIEFSMAKE NO MISTAKE WERE NOT TAKING THIS LIGHTLY BUT WE KNOW ........................................................BEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 8 535





Posts: 8 535 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #7 on: February 01, 2020, 12:44:49 PM » ITS A LOAD OF SHITE Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 569





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 569 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #9 on: February 01, 2020, 06:02:16 PM »



ITS GONNA BE MY CHIEFS BAY-BAY





BEER ME BOYS WHO EVER BACKED BORO... YOU ARE WRONG!!!!!!!!!!ITS GONNA BE MY CHIEFS BAY-BAYBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 090



UTB





Posts: 9 090UTB Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #10 on: February 01, 2020, 06:36:33 PM » I remember watching the 49ers in the late 80's, great team. Montana the best QB of all time with Jerry Rice and Roger Craig as WR and RB respectfully. Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 522



Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 522Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #11 on: February 01, 2020, 07:48:56 PM » man's version of the sport!

Meanwhile, it was great to see the pride of east Hull getting off to winning start last night in theversion of the sport! Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 871







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 871 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #12 on: February 01, 2020, 07:53:52 PM » Didn't realise any fucker outside the USA took any interest in this shite. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 300





Posts: 40 300 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #13 on: February 01, 2020, 08:01:07 PM »





Did you vote brexit That is because you are very insular.Did you vote brexit Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 300





Posts: 40 300 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #15 on: February 01, 2020, 08:10:24 PM » Interesting you equate Brexit to racism. I do not condone that comparison, sorry. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 134





Posts: 4 134 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #17 on: February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM » Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 300





Posts: 40 300 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #21 on: February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM » Name and shame these paedophile defenders Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 134





Posts: 4 134 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #27 on: February 01, 2020, 08:49:07 PM » Hello potential colleague Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 328



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 328Pack o cunts Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #28 on: February 01, 2020, 08:53:21 PM »



Fuck off you daft cunts -this is a Superbowl post Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 300





Posts: 40 300 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #31 on: February 01, 2020, 09:34:11 PM » But the question was posed to you first. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 338



Superstar





Posts: 9 338Superstar Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #32 on: February 01, 2020, 09:40:08 PM » Its fucking dire Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 300





Posts: 40 300 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #34 on: February 01, 2020, 09:45:55 PM » Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 940





Posts: 940 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #35 on: February 01, 2020, 11:38:33 PM » Beerson, you epitomise the 3 Ps- Piss Poor Poster Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 569





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 569 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #36 on: February 03, 2020, 09:09:16 PM »



COME ON OWN UP WHO HAD THE 49ERS



BEER ME CHIEFS SOME RIGHT MUGS GONE MISSING ON THIS THREAD TODAYCOME ON OWN UP WHO HAD THE 49ERSBEER ME CHIEFS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Sunnyman

Offline



Posts: 361





Posts: 361 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #37 on: February 03, 2020, 09:17:47 PM » Don't even know the result, and cudnt give a flying fuck either...that is a shit game, nearly as bad as basketcaseball Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 177





Posts: 8 177 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 08:59:27 AM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on February 03, 2020, 09:09:16 PM



COME ON OWN UP WHO HAD THE 49ERS



BEER ME CHIEFS

SOME RIGHT MUGS GONE MISSING ON THIS THREAD TODAYCOME ON OWN UP WHO HAD THE 49ERSBEER ME CHIEFS

Me



Blew it big time in the 4th quarter, they had Mahomes and his boys flapping like a fish on dry land



Very dubious interference call on Kittle changed everything. MeBlew it big time in the 4th quarter, they had Mahomes and his boys flapping like a fish on dry landVery dubious interference call on Kittle changed everything. Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 134





Posts: 4 134 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:56:19 PM » Adam Johnson. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 251







Posts: 8 251 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:47:28 PM » If I did defend AJ, which I didn't and wouldn't unlike you, he was not convicted of paedophilia you thick cunt Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 134





Posts: 4 134 Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #42 on: Today at 12:06:15 AM » Stop defending him, youre doing it again! Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

