February 05, 2020, 02:29:52 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Poll
Question: WHO WILL WIN THE BAWL GAME?
49ERS - 6 (54.5%)
CHIEFS - 2 (18.2%)
CITEH - 1 (9.1%)
BLACKBURN - 0 (0%)
BORO - 2 (18.2%)
Total Voters: 11

Author Topic: SUPERBOWL  (Read 542 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Posts: 569


« on: January 31, 2020, 09:22:40 AM »
 :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:

SUPERBOWL WEEKEND BABY :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
calamity
*****
Posts: 8 177


« Reply #1 on: January 31, 2020, 09:26:13 AM »
Rooting for the 49ers, but think the Chiefs will do it. Mahomes is a wizard.

Who you got Monty?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Posts: 569


« Reply #2 on: January 31, 2020, 09:36:02 AM »
CHIEFS FOR ME.  :like:



SUPPORTED EM LONG AND HARD THIS WINTER  :homer:

I MET MAHOMES AND HE THINKS HES GONNA BE THE NEXT MONTANA lost

VERY SIMILAR STYLES  :like:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Posts: 6 328

Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: January 31, 2020, 10:08:40 AM »
Proof that this Beerson fella is a no-nothing loudmouth

49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line

'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then

 :alf: :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
calamity
*****
Posts: 8 177


« Reply #4 on: January 31, 2020, 10:10:58 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on January 31, 2020, 10:08:40 AM
Proof that this Beerson fella is a no-nothing loudmouth

49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line

'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then

 :alf: :alf:

Be really interesting to see how the 49ers play this game, after they basically ran over the top of the Packers in the previous.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Posts: 569


« Reply #5 on: January 31, 2020, 12:23:23 PM »
REST ASSURED THE 49ERS ARE NO SLOUCHES BUT WHEN IT COMES TO THE 3 P'S (PACE POWER PASSION) YOU CANT LOOK PAST MY CHIEFS  :southcup:

MAKE NO MISTAKE WERE NOT TAKING THIS LIGHTLY BUT WE KNOW ....


.................................................... 




WERE GONNA WIN THE SUPERBOOOOOOWLLLLLLLLLLLL BAY-BAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!  :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Posts: 569


« Reply #6 on: February 01, 2020, 10:59:53 AM »
SUPERBOWL WEEKEND BAY-BAY :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 8 535


« Reply #7 on: February 01, 2020, 12:44:49 PM »
ITS A LOAD OF SHITE  klins
calamity
*****
Posts: 8 177


« Reply #8 on: February 01, 2020, 04:57:03 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 01, 2020, 12:44:49 PM
ITS A LOAD OF SHITE  klins
.

You just climb back inside Liddles arse and dont get involved then  mcl
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Posts: 569


« Reply #9 on: February 01, 2020, 06:02:16 PM »
WHO EVER BACKED BORO... YOU ARE WRONG!!!!!!!!!!  :lenin: :like:

ITS GONNA BE MY CHIEFS BAY-BAY  :homer: :homer: :homer:


BEER ME BOYS :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
RedSteel
*****
Posts: 9 090

UTB


« Reply #10 on: February 01, 2020, 06:36:33 PM »
I remember watching the 49ers in the late 80's, great team. Montana the best QB of all time with Jerry Rice and Roger Craig as WR and RB respectfully.  :beer: jc
Bud Wiser
*****
Posts: 9 522

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #11 on: February 01, 2020, 07:48:56 PM »
Meanwhile, it was great to see the pride of east Hull getting off to winning start last night in the man's version of the sport!
                                                              :jowo5:
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Posts: 9 871



« Reply #12 on: February 01, 2020, 07:53:52 PM »
Didn't realise any fucker outside the USA took any interest in this shite. :steptoe:
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 40 300


« Reply #13 on: February 01, 2020, 08:01:07 PM »
That is because you are very insular.


Did you vote brexit  mick
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 1 475


« Reply #14 on: February 01, 2020, 08:04:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:01:07 PM
That is because you are very insular.


Did you vote brexit  mick

Because if you don't like pussy Rugby you must be a racist?

Daft cunt  mcl
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 40 300


« Reply #15 on: February 01, 2020, 08:10:24 PM »
Interesting you equate Brexit to racism. I do not condone that comparison, sorry.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 1 475


« Reply #16 on: February 01, 2020, 08:21:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:10:24 PM
Interesting you equate Brexit to racism. I do not condone that comparison, sorry.

Me?

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/jan/08/vote-leave-racism-brexit-uncivil-war-channel-4

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/letters/leave-brexit-home-office-settled-status-racist-a8852676.html

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-48692863

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10721934/labour-contender-clive-lewis-sparks-outcry-after-claiming-brexit-vote-had-racism-at-its-core/

https://www.thecanary.co/opinion/2019/05/29/the-only-certainty-of-brexit-is-rising-racism-in-the-uk/

https://www.gold.ac.uk/news/british-people-of-colour-in-the-eu-27/

 mcl  mcl mcl
CapsDave
*****
Posts: 4 134


« Reply #17 on: February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM »
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however  :ukfist:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 40 300


« Reply #18 on: February 01, 2020, 08:26:45 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however  :ukfist:



This  :nige: :nige:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Posts: 9 871



« Reply #19 on: February 01, 2020, 08:29:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:01:07 PM
That is because you are very insular.


Did you vote brexit  mick
I certainly did old chap' jc :ukfist:
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 1 475


« Reply #20 on: February 01, 2020, 08:31:29 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however  :ukfist:

Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.


THIS.  :nige: :nige:

 mcl mcl mcl mcl
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 40 300


« Reply #21 on: February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM »
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 40 300


« Reply #22 on: February 01, 2020, 08:34:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders


1. Wee Willie
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
*****
Posts: 4 134


« Reply #23 on: February 01, 2020, 08:35:36 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:31:29 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however  :ukfist:

Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.


THIS.  :nige: :nige:

 mcl mcl mcl mcl

Not as catchy, doesnt quite roll off the tongue the same.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 1 475


« Reply #24 on: February 01, 2020, 08:37:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders

Name and shame the racists.

Isn't it fucking delightful how all your shit can be thrown straight back at you?
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 1 475


« Reply #25 on: February 01, 2020, 08:39:03 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:35:36 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:31:29 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however  :ukfist:

Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.


THIS.  :nige: :nige:

 mcl mcl mcl mcl

Not as catchy, doesnt quite roll off the tongue the same.

A bulldozer doesn't sound like a concerto.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Posts: 24 249


The ace face.


« Reply #26 on: February 01, 2020, 08:45:46 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:35:36 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:31:29 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however  :ukfist:

Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.


THIS.  :nige: :nige:

 mcl mcl mcl mcl

Not as catchy, doesnt quite roll off the tongue the same.
about the same i'd say,
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CapsDave
*****
Posts: 4 134


« Reply #27 on: February 01, 2020, 08:49:07 PM »
Hello potential colleague  :like:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Posts: 6 328

Pack o cunts


« Reply #28 on: February 01, 2020, 08:53:21 PM »
Fuck off you daft cunts -this is a Superbowl post

 :grace:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 40 300


« Reply #29 on: February 01, 2020, 09:21:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:37:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders

Name and shame the racists.

Isn't it fucking delightful how all your shit can be thrown straight back at you?


Classic deflection.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 1 475


« Reply #30 on: February 01, 2020, 09:30:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 09:21:18 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:37:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders

Name and shame the racists.

Isn't it fucking delightful how all your shit can be thrown straight back at you?


Classic deflection.

Classic deflection
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 40 300


« Reply #31 on: February 01, 2020, 09:34:11 PM »
But the question was posed to you first.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
*****
Posts: 9 338

Superstar


« Reply #32 on: February 01, 2020, 09:40:08 PM »
Its fucking dire
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 1 475


« Reply #33 on: February 01, 2020, 09:43:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 09:34:11 PM
But the question was posed to you first.

You stupid boy? Questions have a question mark. Statements don't.
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 40 300


« Reply #34 on: February 01, 2020, 09:45:55 PM »
 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Posts: 940


« Reply #35 on: February 01, 2020, 11:38:33 PM »
Beerson, you epitomise the 3 Ps- Piss Poor Poster
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Posts: 569


« Reply #36 on: February 03, 2020, 09:09:16 PM »
SOME RIGHT MUGS GONE MISSING ON THIS THREAD TODAY :wanker:

COME ON OWN UP WHO HAD THE 49ERS mcl

BEER ME CHIEFS :bc: :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Sunnyman
*****
Posts: 361


« Reply #37 on: February 03, 2020, 09:17:47 PM »
Don't even know the result, and cudnt give a flying fuck either...that is a shit game,  nearly as bad as basketcaseball
calamity
*****
Posts: 8 177


« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 08:59:27 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on February 03, 2020, 09:09:16 PM
SOME RIGHT MUGS GONE MISSING ON THIS THREAD TODAY :wanker:

COME ON OWN UP WHO HAD THE 49ERS mcl

BEER ME CHIEFS :bc: :beer:

Me   :gaz:

Blew it big time in the 4th quarter, they had Mahomes and his boys flapping like a fish on dry land  mcl

Very dubious interference call on Kittle changed everything.
Wee_Willie
*****
Posts: 8 251



« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 10:40:24 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:34:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders


1. Wee Willie

Not sure where I have defended paedos but unlike El Lisa I dont squirm to defend the epidemic involving Pakistani groomers, rapists and paedos
CapsDave
*****
Posts: 4 134


« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:56:19 PM »
Adam Johnson.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Posts: 8 251



« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:47:28 PM »
If I did defend AJ, which I didn't and wouldn't unlike you, he was not convicted of paedophilia you thick cunt
CapsDave
*****
Posts: 4 134


« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:06:15 AM »
Stop defending him, youre doing it again!
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Posts: 8 251



« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:38:24 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:06:15 AM
Stop defending him, youre doing it again!

You still defending Pakistani groomers  :wanker:

All that strong acid must be affecting your judgement  monkey
CapsDave
*****
Posts: 4 134


« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:40:19 AM »
Find one post with me defending any groomers or sex offenders, go on...
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Posts: 8 251



« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:43:06 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:40:19 AM
Find one post with me defending any groomers or sex offenders, go on...

I will when you find one of me defending paedophiles ...
CapsDave
*****
Posts: 4 134


« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:46:38 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:47:28 PM
If I did defend AJ

 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Posts: 8 251



« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:54:12 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:46:38 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:47:28 PM
If I did defend AJ

 

Fucking hell, you are thick, no wonder Lucite got shot ..
