February 05, 2020, 12:54:24 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SUPERBOWL
Poll
Question:
WHO WILL WIN THE BAWL GAME?
49ERS
6 (54.5%)
CHIEFS
2 (18.2%)
CITEH
1 (9.1%)
BLACKBURN
0 (0%)
BORO
2 (18.2%)
Total Voters: 11
Author
Topic: SUPERBOWL (Read 519 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 569
SUPERBOWL
«
on:
January 31, 2020, 09:22:40 AM »
SUPERBOWL WEEKEND BABY
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 177
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #1 on:
January 31, 2020, 09:26:13 AM »
Rooting for the 49ers, but think the Chiefs will do it. Mahomes is a wizard.
Who you got Monty?
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 569
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #2 on:
January 31, 2020, 09:36:02 AM »
CHIEFS FOR ME.
SUPPORTED EM LONG AND HARD THIS WINTER
I MET MAHOMES AND HE THINKS HES GONNA BE THE NEXT MONTANA
VERY SIMILAR STYLES
BEER ME BUD
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 328
Pack o cunts
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #3 on:
January 31, 2020, 10:08:40 AM »
Proof that this Beerson fella is a no-nothing loudmouth
49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line
'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 177
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #4 on:
January 31, 2020, 10:10:58 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on January 31, 2020, 10:08:40 AM
Proof that this Beerson fella is a no-nothing loudmouth
49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line
'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then
Be really interesting to see how the 49ers play this game, after they basically ran over the top of the Packers in the previous.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 569
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #5 on:
January 31, 2020, 12:23:23 PM »
REST ASSURED THE 49ERS ARE NO SLOUCHES BUT WHEN IT COMES TO THE 3 P'S (PACE POWER PASSION) YOU CANT LOOK PAST MY CHIEFS
MAKE NO MISTAKE WERE NOT TAKING THIS LIGHTLY BUT WE KNOW ....
....................................................
WERE GONNA WIN THE SUPERBOOOOOOWLLLLLLLLLLLL BAY-BAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 569
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #6 on:
February 01, 2020, 10:59:53 AM »
SUPERBOWL WEEKEND BAY-BAY
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 535
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #7 on:
February 01, 2020, 12:44:49 PM »
ITS A LOAD OF SHITE
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 177
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #8 on:
February 01, 2020, 04:57:03 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 01, 2020, 12:44:49 PM
ITS A LOAD OF SHITE
.
You just climb back inside Liddles arse and dont get involved then
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 569
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #9 on:
February 01, 2020, 06:02:16 PM »
WHO EVER BACKED BORO... YOU ARE WRONG!!!!!!!!!!
ITS GONNA BE MY CHIEFS BAY-BAY
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 090
UTB
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #10 on:
February 01, 2020, 06:36:33 PM »
I remember watching the 49ers in the late 80's, great team. Montana the best QB of all time with Jerry Rice and Roger Craig as WR and RB respectfully.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 522
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #11 on:
February 01, 2020, 07:48:56 PM »
Meanwhile, it was great to see the pride of east Hull getting off to winning start last night in the
man's
version of the sport!
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 871
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #12 on:
February 01, 2020, 07:53:52 PM »
Didn't realise any fucker outside the USA took any interest in this shite.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 300
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #13 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:01:07 PM »
That is because you are very insular.
Did you vote brexit
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 475
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #14 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:04:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:01:07 PM
That is because you are very insular.
Did you vote brexit
Because if you don't like pussy Rugby you must be a racist?
Daft cunt
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 300
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #15 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:10:24 PM »
Interesting you equate Brexit to racism. I do not condone that comparison, sorry.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 475
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #16 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:21:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:10:24 PM
Interesting you equate Brexit to racism. I do not condone that comparison, sorry.
Me?
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/jan/08/vote-leave-racism-brexit-uncivil-war-channel-4
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/letters/leave-brexit-home-office-settled-status-racist-a8852676.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-48692863
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10721934/labour-contender-clive-lewis-sparks-outcry-after-claiming-brexit-vote-had-racism-at-its-core/
https://www.thecanary.co/opinion/2019/05/29/the-only-certainty-of-brexit-is-rising-racism-in-the-uk/
https://www.gold.ac.uk/news/british-people-of-colour-in-the-eu-27/
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 134
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #17 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM »
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 300
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #18 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:26:45 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
This
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 871
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #19 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:29:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:01:07 PM
That is because you are very insular.
Did you vote brexit
I certainly did old chap'
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 475
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #20 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:31:29 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.
THIS.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 300
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #21 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM »
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 300
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #22 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:34:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
1. Wee Willie
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 134
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #23 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:35:36 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:31:29 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.
THIS.
Not as catchy, doesnt quite roll off the tongue the same.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 475
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #24 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:37:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
Name and shame the racists.
Isn't it fucking delightful how all your shit can be thrown straight back at you?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 475
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #25 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:39:03 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:35:36 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:31:29 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.
THIS.
Not as catchy, doesnt quite roll off the tongue the same.
A bulldozer doesn't sound like a concerto.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 249
The ace face.
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #26 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:45:46 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:35:36 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:31:29 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 01, 2020, 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.
THIS.
Not as catchy, doesnt quite roll off the tongue the same.
about the same i'd say,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 134
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #27 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:49:07 PM »
Hello potential colleague
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 328
Pack o cunts
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #28 on:
February 01, 2020, 08:53:21 PM »
Fuck off you daft cunts -this is a Superbowl post
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 300
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #29 on:
February 01, 2020, 09:21:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:37:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
Name and shame the racists.
Isn't it fucking delightful how all your shit can be thrown straight back at you?
Classic deflection.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 475
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #30 on:
February 01, 2020, 09:30:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 09:21:18 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 01, 2020, 08:37:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
Name and shame the racists.
Isn't it fucking delightful how all your shit can be thrown straight back at you?
Classic deflection.
Classic deflection
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 300
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #31 on:
February 01, 2020, 09:34:11 PM »
But the question was posed to you first.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 338
Superstar
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #32 on:
February 01, 2020, 09:40:08 PM »
Its fucking dire
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 475
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #33 on:
February 01, 2020, 09:43:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 09:34:11 PM
But the question was posed to you first.
You stupid boy? Questions have a question mark. Statements don't.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 300
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #34 on:
February 01, 2020, 09:45:55 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 940
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #35 on:
February 01, 2020, 11:38:33 PM »
Beerson, you epitomise the 3 Ps- Piss Poor Poster
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 569
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #36 on:
February 03, 2020, 09:09:16 PM »
SOME RIGHT MUGS GONE MISSING ON THIS THREAD TODAY
COME ON OWN UP WHO HAD THE 49ERS
BEER ME CHIEFS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Sunnyman
Offline
Posts: 361
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #37 on:
February 03, 2020, 09:17:47 PM »
Don't even know the result, and cudnt give a flying fuck either...that is a shit game, nearly as bad as basketcaseball
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 177
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #38 on:
Yesterday
at 08:59:27 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on February 03, 2020, 09:09:16 PM
SOME RIGHT MUGS GONE MISSING ON THIS THREAD TODAY
COME ON OWN UP WHO HAD THE 49ERS
BEER ME CHIEFS
Me
Blew it big time in the 4th quarter, they had Mahomes and his boys flapping like a fish on dry land
Very dubious interference call on Kittle changed everything.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 251
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #39 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:24 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:34:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on February 01, 2020, 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
1. Wee Willie
Not sure where I have defended paedos but unlike El Lisa I dont squirm to defend the epidemic involving Pakistani groomers, rapists and paedos
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 134
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 09:56:19 PM »
Adam Johnson.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 251
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:28 PM »
If I did defend AJ, which I didn't and wouldn't unlike you, he was not convicted of paedophilia you thick cunt
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 134
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 12:06:15 AM »
Stop defending him, youre doing it again!
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 251
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 12:38:24 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 12:06:15 AM
Stop defending him, youre doing it again!
You still defending Pakistani groomers
All that strong acid must be affecting your judgement
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 134
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 12:40:19 AM »
Find one post with me defending any groomers or sex offenders, go on...
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 251
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 12:43:06 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 12:40:19 AM
Find one post with me defending any groomers or sex offenders, go on...
I will when you find one of me defending paedophiles ...
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 134
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 12:46:38 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 10:47:28 PM
If I did defend AJ
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 251
Re: SUPERBOWL
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 12:54:12 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 12:46:38 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 10:47:28 PM
If I did defend AJ
Fucking hell, you are thick, no wonder Lucite got shot ..
Logged
