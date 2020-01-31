Welcome,
February 02, 2020, 12:05:55 AM
KEEP THE FAITH...
SUPERBOWL
Poll
Question:
WHO WILL WIN THE BAWL GAME?
49ERS
6 (60%)
CHIEFS
2 (20%)
CITEH
1 (10%)
BLACKBURN
0 (0%)
BORO
1 (10%)
Total Voters: 10
Author
Topic: SUPERBOWL (Read 291 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 560
SUPERBOWL
SUPERBOWL WEEKEND BABY
BEER ME BOYS
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 167
Re: SUPERBOWL
Rooting for the 49ers, but think the Chiefs will do it. Mahomes is a wizard.
Who you got Monty?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 560
Re: SUPERBOWL
CHIEFS FOR ME.
SUPPORTED EM LONG AND HARD THIS WINTER
I MET MAHOMES AND HE THINKS HES GONNA BE THE NEXT MONTANA
VERY SIMILAR STYLES
BEER ME BUD
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 311
Pack o cunts
Re: SUPERBOWL
Proof that this Beerson fella is a no-nothing loudmouth
49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line
'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 167
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: Ural Quntz on January 31, 2020, 10:08:40 AM
Proof that this Beerson fella is a no-nothing loudmouth
49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line
'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then
Be really interesting to see how the 49ers play this game, after they basically ran over the top of the Packers in the previous.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 560
Re: SUPERBOWL
REST ASSURED THE 49ERS ARE NO SLOUCHES BUT WHEN IT COMES TO THE 3 P'S (PACE POWER PASSION) YOU CANT LOOK PAST MY CHIEFS
MAKE NO MISTAKE WERE NOT TAKING THIS LIGHTLY BUT WE KNOW ....
....................................................
WERE GONNA WIN THE SUPERBOOOOOOWLLLLLLLLLLLL BAY-BAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BEER ME BOYS
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 560
Re: SUPERBOWL
SUPERBOWL WEEKEND BAY-BAY
BEER ME BOYS
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 516
Re: SUPERBOWL
ITS A LOAD OF SHITE
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 167
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 12:44:49 PM
ITS A LOAD OF SHITE
.
You just climb back inside Liddles arse and dont get involved then
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 560
Re: SUPERBOWL
WHO EVER BACKED BORO... YOU ARE WRONG!!!!!!!!!!
ITS GONNA BE MY CHIEFS BAY-BAY
BEER ME BOYS
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 079
UTB
Re: SUPERBOWL
I remember watching the 49ers in the late 80's, great team. Montana the best QB of all time with Jerry Rice and Roger Craig as WR and RB respectfully.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 521
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: SUPERBOWL
Meanwhile, it was great to see the pride of east Hull getting off to winning start last night in the
man's
version of the sport!
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 870
Re: SUPERBOWL
Didn't realise any fucker outside the USA took any interest in this shite.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 283
Re: SUPERBOWL
That is because you are very insular.
Did you vote brexit
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 442
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:01:07 PM
That is because you are very insular.
Did you vote brexit
Because if you don't like pussy Rugby you must be a racist?
Daft cunt
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 283
Re: SUPERBOWL
Interesting you equate Brexit to racism. I do not condone that comparison, sorry.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 442
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:10:24 PM
Interesting you equate Brexit to racism. I do not condone that comparison, sorry.
Me?
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/jan/08/vote-leave-racism-brexit-uncivil-war-channel-4
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/letters/leave-brexit-home-office-settled-status-racist-a8852676.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-48692863
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10721934/labour-contender-clive-lewis-sparks-outcry-after-claiming-brexit-vote-had-racism-at-its-core/
https://www.thecanary.co/opinion/2019/05/29/the-only-certainty-of-brexit-is-rising-racism-in-the-uk/
https://www.gold.ac.uk/news/british-people-of-colour-in-the-eu-27/
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 106
Re: SUPERBOWL
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 283
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
This
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 870
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:01:07 PM
That is because you are very insular.
Did you vote brexit
I certainly did old chap'
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 442
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.
THIS.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 283
Re: SUPERBOWL
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 283
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
1. Wee Willie
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 106
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 08:31:29 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.
THIS.
Not as catchy, doesnt quite roll off the tongue the same.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 442
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
Name and shame the racists.
Isn't it fucking delightful how all your shit can be thrown straight back at you?
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 442
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:35:36 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 08:31:29 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.
THIS.
Not as catchy, doesnt quite roll off the tongue the same.
A bulldozer doesn't sound like a concerto.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 227
The ace face.
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:35:36 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 08:31:29 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:24:08 PM
Nobody is saying all Brexit voters are racist, thats ridiculous, all racists voted brexit however
Nobody is saying all Remain voters defend Islamic pedophiles, however everyone who defends Islamic pedophiles also voted Remain.
THIS.
Not as catchy, doesnt quite roll off the tongue the same.
about the same i'd say,
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 106
Re: SUPERBOWL
Hello potential colleague
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 311
Pack o cunts
Re: SUPERBOWL
Fuck off you daft cunts -this is a Superbowl post
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 283
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 08:37:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
Name and shame the racists.
Isn't it fucking delightful how all your shit can be thrown straight back at you?
Classic deflection.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 442
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:21:18 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 08:37:56 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:33:37 PM
Name and shame these paedophile defenders
Name and shame the racists.
Isn't it fucking delightful how all your shit can be thrown straight back at you?
Classic deflection.
Classic deflection
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 283
Re: SUPERBOWL
But the question was posed to you first.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 337
Superstar
Re: SUPERBOWL
Its fucking dire
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 442
Re: SUPERBOWL
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:34:11 PM
But the question was posed to you first.
You stupid boy? Questions have a question mark. Statements don't.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 283
Re: SUPERBOWL
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 933
Re: SUPERBOWL
Beerson, you epitomise the 3 Ps- Piss Poor Poster
