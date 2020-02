BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



SUPERBOWL « on: Yesterday at 09:22:40 AM »



SUPERBOWL WEEKEND BABY



SUPERBOWL WEEKEND BABY

BEER ME BOYS

calamity

Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:26:13 AM » Rooting for the 49ers, but think the Chiefs will do it. Mahomes is a wizard.



Who you got Monty?

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:36:02 AM »







SUPPORTED EM LONG AND HARD THIS WINTER



I MET MAHOMES AND HE THINKS HES GONNA BE THE NEXT MONTANA



VERY SIMILAR STYLES



CHIEFS FOR ME.SUPPORTED EM LONG AND HARD THIS WINTERI MET MAHOMES AND HE THINKS HES GONNA BE THE NEXT MONTANAVERY SIMILAR STYLESBEER ME BUD

Ural Quntz



Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:08:40 AM »



49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line



'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then



49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line

'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then

Proof that this Beerson fella is a no-nothing loudmouth

calamity

Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:10:58 AM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 10:08:40 AM



49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line



'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then





Proof that this Beerson fella is a no-nothing loudmouth49'ers all the way - Mahomes is a wimp and will get battered by the niners D Line'Supported them long and hard this winter' - long time then

Be really interesting to see how the 49ers play this game, after they basically ran over the top of the Packers in the previous.

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:23:23 PM »



MAKE NO MISTAKE WERE NOT TAKING THIS LIGHTLY BUT WE KNOW ....





....................................................









WERE GONNA WIN THE SUPERBOOOOOOWLLLLLLLLLLLL BAY-BAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!



REST ASSURED THE 49ERS ARE NO SLOUCHES BUT WHEN IT COMES TO THE 3 P'S (PACE POWER PASSION) YOU CANT LOOK PAST MY CHIEFS

MAKE NO MISTAKE WERE NOT TAKING THIS LIGHTLY BUT WE KNOW ....

....................................................

WERE GONNA WIN THE SUPERBOOOOOOWLLLLLLLLLLLL BAY-BAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BEER ME BOYS

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: SUPERBOWL « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:59:53 AM »



SUPERBOWL WEEKEND BAY-BAY

BEER ME BOYS