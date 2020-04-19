Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2020, 12:55:04 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Topic: Today is the day
El Capitan
Posts: 40 263


« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 02:23:19 PM »
Expires 19/04/20 you cunt!!!  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 501


« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:33:45 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:23:19 PM
Expires 19/04/20 you cunt!!!  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
:nige:
Skinz
Posts: 1 996


« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 04:43:25 PM »
I can see this red cunt getting a kicking in the near future. What an absolute twat.

Your typical bastard remainer---> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOagvfIpD38

Anyway, didn't Terry say he was leaving?  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Posts: 554


« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:49:54 PM »
SHUT IT YOU PLAGGY PICCADILLY SPICE RAT  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:  :alf: :nige:

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 519

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:30:28 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:17:37 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 07:12:02 AM
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?

Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.

Jesus wept. We haven't left yet, no possibility of that until 2021 at earliest. After today we are still in the EU with no say in it's running...

And of course worker rights will be severely reduced, but it will be sold to you by The Sun/Daily Mail/Express as necessary to boost productivity now we are going it alone and you will lap it up

Oh dear. Do you ever get bored of trotting out your FMTTM inspired, brainwashed bullshit?
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 788


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:39:10 PM »


 :nige: :nige: :nige:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CapsDave
Posts: 4 092


« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:09:08 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 02:04:46 PM
Bob? Year? Decade? If you could pick one?

Bob?
Skinz
Posts: 1 996


« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:35:34 PM »
(LIVE): Leave Means Leave rally, London


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrOYxDcXN6M
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 412


« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:40:11 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 02:04:46 PM
Bob? Year? Decade? If you could pick one?

Every single one from 1215 onwards.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 092


« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:41:20 PM »
2015?  
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 412


« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:02:09 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:41:20 PM
2015?  

Did I say every single one but for 2015?

No.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 092


« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:05:32 PM »
So you cant answer the question seriously.
Skinz
Posts: 1 996


« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:16:43 AM »
  :ukfist:
