January 31, 2020, 11:22:06 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Today is the day  (Read 275 times)
mingebag
Posts: 4 225



« on: Today at 04:13:45 AM »
 :ukfist:
Britain begins its journey back to greatness  :ukfist:
Mr Johnson and Mr Farage my hat is double doffed Sirs  :ukfist: :ukfist:  jc jc

France is in chaos  :nige:
German economy is faltering under the weight of supporting the ideology of Europe  :meltdown:
Italy will always be paupers due to massive unemployment because there bone idle cunts 
The rest aren't worth a shite  :steptoe:

BoJo, Trump and Farage  :pope2:  :jowo5:
calamity
Posts: 8 157


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:56:43 AM »
Did you get up early to put your Union Jack underpants on?  charles
mingebag
Posts: 4 225



« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:29:10 AM »
Sussed  mcl
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 891


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:33:27 AM »
I got up early because I have a bonk on.




 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:





 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
mingebag
Posts: 4 225



« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:36:13 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:33:27 AM
I got up early because I have a bonk on.




 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:





 

Don't waste it Mr Thunder  :wanker:

 mcl
towz
Posts: 7 643


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:55:55 AM »
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 516

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:12:02 AM »
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?

Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 891


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:35:33 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:36:13 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:33:27 AM
I got up early because I have a bonk on.




 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:





 

Don't waste it Mr Thunder  :wanker:

 mcl



 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 891


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:36:46 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:12:02 AM
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?

Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.



Mars bars and medicine will run out too.





 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 329


Not big and not clever


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:38:20 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:

It's good to see no one is being hysterical anymore.




 
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 891


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:40:10 AM »
Don't worry too much towz lad.


You will be safe over there.




 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 203


The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:49:15 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:
Bet youre glad you jumped ship years ago . :nige:
Lets hope it doesnt put off all those degree level third world asylum seekers coming here to enrich us with their open liberal views and religious tolerance.The frogs will be organising a flotilla in Calais as we speak.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Micksgrill
Posts: 898


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:58:32 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:
Stop reading SWP news towz.   It's the workers who put boris in so ain't gonna shit on his own doorstep. What he will do is clamp down on those benefits spongers and stop benefits being sent to Poland etc, so basically hitting the labour voters !  :pope2:
Man up towz and get over it... brexit is happening for the good of democracy
calamity
Posts: 8 157


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:21:02 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 07:36:46 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:12:02 AM
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?

Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.



Mars bars and medicine will run out too.





 

They will if you and Clem dont stop jamming them up each others jacksies  charles
headset
Posts: 170


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:27:07 AM »
 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 400


« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:35:51 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:

What workers rights do you have in that Islamic shithole you work in?  klins
towz
Posts: 7 643


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:41:33 AM »
I'm alright jack, don't worry about me 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 400


« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:49:52 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:41:33 AM
I'm alright jack, don't worry about me 

Shame your kids have to live off state handouts eh?  :wanker:
towz
Posts: 7 643


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:59:48 AM »
This again? Seek help you manic cunt
mingebag
Posts: 4 225



« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:04:05 AM »
This thread took a turn 
Knew you lot wouldn't let me down  :ukfist:  mcl  :nige:
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 329


Not big and not clever


« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:29:27 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:41:33 AM
I'm alright jack, don't worry about me 

CoB scum
towz
Posts: 7 643


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:38:06 AM »
?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 206



« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:05:42 AM »
Towz cant explain why he is angry. Herd mentality. Doesnt know which politicians he looks up and admires. Basically just a champagne socialist.
towz
Posts: 7 643


« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:07:16 AM »
I'm not angry in the slightest, I pity you sad deluded fools
Skinz
Posts: 1 990


« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:10:37 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:07:16 AM
I'm not angry in the slightest, I pity you sad deluded fools

Shouldn't you be prayin?  mcl
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 891


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:12:37 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 08:21:02 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 07:36:46 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:12:02 AM
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?

Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.



Mars bars and medicine will run out too.





 

They will if you and Clem dont stop jamming them up each others jacksies  charles



 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Posts: 182


« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:17:37 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:12:02 AM
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?

Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.

Jesus wept. We haven't left yet, no possibility of that until 2021 at earliest. After today we are still in the EU with no say in it's running...

And of course worker rights will be severely reduced, but it will be sold to you by The Sun/Daily Mail/Express as necessary to boost productivity now we are going it alone and you will lap it up
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 768


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:19:24 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:



Shut up you fanny and have a great Brexit Day.
 :nige:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 206



« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:21:31 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:07:16 AM
I'm not angry in the slightest, I pity you sad deluded fools

Still cannot answer .. just calling everyone idiots while he earns his living outside of Europe
CapsDave
Posts: 4 086


« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:39:59 AM »
When exactly was Britain great? What year or decade do you want us to go back to? Genuine question, Im not looking to argue about leave/remain, so can anyone just provide a straight up answer, year? Decade?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:47:33 AM by CapsDave » Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 768


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:51:37 AM »
The 1960's would do.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 085


« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:51:57 AM »
Happy Brexit Day. Suck it up you deluded ,brainwashed Remainiacs.
towz
Posts: 7 643


« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:12:24 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:21:31 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:07:16 AM
I'm not angry in the slightest, I pity you sad deluded fools

Still cannot answer .. just calling everyone idiots while he earns his living outside of Europe

What do you want me to answer?
