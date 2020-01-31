Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 31, 2020, 09:24:49 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Today is the day  (Read 164 times)
mingebag
Posts: 4 225



« on: Today at 04:13:45 AM »
 :ukfist:
Britain begins its journey back to greatness  :ukfist:
Mr Johnson and Mr Farage my hat is double doffed Sirs  :ukfist: :ukfist:  jc jc

France is in chaos  :nige:
German economy is faltering under the weight of supporting the ideology of Europe  :meltdown:
Italy will always be paupers due to massive unemployment because there bone idle cunts 
The rest aren't worth a shite  :steptoe:

BoJo, Trump and Farage  :pope2:  :jowo5:
calamity
Posts: 8 154


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:56:43 AM »
Did you get up early to put your Union Jack underpants on?  charles
mingebag
Posts: 4 225



« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:29:10 AM »
Sussed  mcl
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 889


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:33:27 AM »
I got up early because I have a bonk on.




 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:





 
mingebag
Posts: 4 225



« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:36:13 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:33:27 AM
I got up early because I have a bonk on.




 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:





 

Don't waste it Mr Thunder  :wanker:

 mcl
towz
Posts: 7 640


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:55:55 AM »
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 516

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:12:02 AM »
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?

Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 889


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:35:33 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:36:13 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:33:27 AM
I got up early because I have a bonk on.




 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:





 

Don't waste it Mr Thunder  :wanker:

 mcl



 
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 889


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:36:46 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:12:02 AM
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?

Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.



Mars bars and medicine will run out too.





 
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 328


Not big and not clever


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:38:20 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:

It's good to see no one is being hysterical anymore.




 
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 889


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:40:10 AM »
Don't worry too much towz lad.


You will be safe over there.




 mcl
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 202


The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:49:15 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:
Bet youre glad you jumped ship years ago . :nige:
Lets hope it doesnt put off all those degree level third world asylum seekers coming here to enrich us with their open liberal views and religious tolerance.The frogs will be organising a flotilla in Calais as we speak.
Micksgrill
Posts: 898


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:58:32 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:
Stop reading SWP news towz.   It's the workers who put boris in so ain't gonna shit on his own doorstep. What he will do is clamp down on those benefits spongers and stop benefits being sent to Poland etc, so basically hitting the labour voters !  :pope2:
Man up towz and get over it... brexit is happening for the good of democracy
calamity
Posts: 8 154


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:21:02 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 07:36:46 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:12:02 AM
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?

Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.



Mars bars and medicine will run out too.





 

They will if you and Clem dont stop jamming them up each others jacksies  charles
headset
Posts: 170


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:27:07 AM »
 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 400


« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:35:51 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:

What workers rights do you have in that Islamic shithole you work in?  klins
towz
Posts: 7 640


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:41:33 AM »
I'm alright jack, don't worry about me 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 400


« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:49:52 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:41:33 AM
I'm alright jack, don't worry about me 

Shame your kids have to live off state handouts eh?  :wanker:
towz
Posts: 7 640


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:59:48 AM »
This again? Seek help you manic cunt
mingebag
Posts: 4 225



« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:04:05 AM »
This thread took a turn 
Knew you lot wouldn't let me down  :ukfist:  mcl  :nige:
