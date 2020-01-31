Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 31, 2020, 09:24:43 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Today is the day
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Today is the day (Read 163 times)
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 225
Today is the day
«
on:
Today
at 04:13:45 AM »
Britain begins its journey back to greatness
Mr Johnson and Mr Farage my hat is double doffed Sirs
France is in chaos
German economy is faltering under the weight of supporting the ideology of Europe
Italy will always be paupers due to massive unemployment because there bone idle cunts
The rest aren't worth a shite
BoJo, Trump and Farage
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 154
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:56:43 AM »
Did you get up early to put your Union Jack underpants on?
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 225
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:29:10 AM »
Sussed
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 889
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:33:27 AM »
I got up early because I have a bonk on.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 225
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:36:13 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:33:27 AM
I got up early because I have a bonk on.
Don't waste it Mr Thunder
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 7 640
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:55:55 AM »
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 516
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:12:02 AM »
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?
Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 889
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:35:33 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 06:36:13 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:33:27 AM
I got up early because I have a bonk on.
Don't waste it Mr Thunder
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 889
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:36:46 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 07:12:02 AM
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?
Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.
Mars bars and medicine will run out too.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 328
Not big and not clever
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:38:20 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots
It's good to see no one is being hysterical anymore.
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 889
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:40:10 AM »
Don't worry too much towz lad.
You will be safe over there.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 202
The ace face.
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:49:15 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots
Bet youre glad you jumped ship years ago .
Lets hope it doesnt put off all those degree level third world asylum seekers coming here to enrich us with their open liberal views and religious tolerance.The frogs will be organising a flotilla in Calais as we speak.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 898
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:58:32 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots
Stop reading SWP news towz. It's the workers who put boris in so ain't gonna shit on his own doorstep. What he will do is clamp down on those benefits spongers and stop benefits being sent to Poland etc, so basically hitting the labour voters !
Man up towz and get over it... brexit is happening for the good of democracy
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 154
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:21:02 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 07:36:46 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 07:12:02 AM
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?
Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.
Mars bars and medicine will run out too.
They will if you and Clem dont stop jamming them up each others jacksies
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 170
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:27:07 AM »
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 400
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:35:51 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 06:55:55 AM
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots
What workers rights do you have in that Islamic shithole you work in?
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 7 640
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:41:33 AM »
I'm alright jack, don't worry about me
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 400
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:49:52 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:41:33 AM
I'm alright jack, don't worry about me
Shame your kids have to live off state handouts eh?
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 7 640
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:59:48 AM »
This again? Seek help you manic cunt
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 225
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:04:05 AM »
This thread took a turn
Knew you lot wouldn't let me down
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...