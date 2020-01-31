mingebag

Posts: 4 225 Today is the day « on: Today at 04:13:45 AM »

Britain begins its journey back to greatness

Mr Johnson and Mr Farage my hat is double doffed Sirs



France is in chaos

German economy is faltering under the weight of supporting the ideology of Europe

Italy will always be paupers due to massive unemployment because there bone idle cunts

The rest aren't worth a shite



calamity

Posts: 8 154 Re: Today is the day « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:56:43 AM » Did you get up early to put your Union Jack underpants on? Logged

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Today is the day « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:33:27 AM »





















I got up early because I have a bonk on. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

towz

Posts: 7 640 Re: Today is the day « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:55:55 AM » Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots Logged

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 516Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Today is the day « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:12:02 AM » Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?



Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so. Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585

PoliteDwarf

Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 328Not big and not clever Re: Today is the day « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:38:20 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM

Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots

It's good to see no one is being hysterical anymore.









It's good to see no one is being hysterical anymore. Logged CoB scum

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 889Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Today is the day « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:40:10 AM »





You will be safe over there.









Don't worry too much towz lad.You will be safe over there. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 202The ace face. Re: Today is the day « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:49:15 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM

Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots

Lets hope it doesnt put off all those degree level third world asylum seekers coming here to enrich us with their open liberal views and religious tolerance.The frogs will be organising a flotilla in Calais as we speak. Bet youre glad you jumped ship years ago .Lets hope it doesnt put off all those degree level third world asylum seekers coming here to enrich us with their open liberal views and religious tolerance.The frogs will be organising a flotilla in Calais as we speak. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Micksgrill

Posts: 898 Re: Today is the day « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:58:32 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 06:55:55 AM

Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots

Man up towz and get over it... brexit is happening for the good of democracy

Stop reading SWP news towz. It's the workers who put boris in so ain't gonna shit on his own doorstep. What he will do is clamp down on those benefits spongers and stop benefits being sent to Poland etc, so basically hitting the labour voters !Man up towz and get over it... brexit is happening for the good of democracy Logged