January 31, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Today is the day  (Read 69 times)
mingebag
« on: Today at 04:13:45 AM »
 :ukfist:
Britain begins its journey back to greatness  :ukfist:
Mr Johnson and Mr Farage my hat is double doffed Sirs  :ukfist: :ukfist:  jc jc

France is in chaos  :nige:
German economy is faltering under the weight of supporting the ideology of Europe  :meltdown:
Italy will always be paupers due to massive unemployment because there bone idle cunts 
The rest aren't worth a shite  :steptoe:

BoJo, Trump and Farage  :pope2:  :jowo5:
calamity
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:56:43 AM »
Did you get up early to put your Union Jack underpants on?  charles
mingebag
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:29:10 AM »
Sussed  mcl
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:33:27 AM »
I got up early because I have a bonk on.




 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:





 
mingebag
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:36:13 AM »
I got up early because I have a bonk on.




 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:





 

Don't waste it Mr Thunder  :wanker:

 mcl
towz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:55:55 AM »
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots  :pope2:
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:12:02 AM »
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?

Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.
