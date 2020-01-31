Welcome,
January 31, 2020, 07:23:03 AM
Today is the day
Author
Topic: Today is the day (Read 69 times)
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 224
Today is the day
«
on:
Today
at 04:13:45 AM »
Britain begins its journey back to greatness
Mr Johnson and Mr Farage my hat is double doffed Sirs
France is in chaos
German economy is faltering under the weight of supporting the ideology of Europe
Italy will always be paupers due to massive unemployment because there bone idle cunts
The rest aren't worth a shite
BoJo, Trump and Farage
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 153
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:56:43 AM »
Did you get up early to put your Union Jack underpants on?
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 224
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:29:10 AM »
Sussed
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 885
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:33:27 AM »
I got up early because I have a bonk on.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 224
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:36:13 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:33:27 AM
I got up early because I have a bonk on.
Don't waste it Mr Thunder
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 7 638
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:55:55 AM »
Wave bye bye to any remaining semblance of workers rights and look forward to US style bandit capitalism and increasing gap between haves and have nots
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 516
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Today is the day
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:12:02 AM »
Nothing to really celebrate though, is there?
Planes are going to stop flying, the M20 is going to be a 80 mile long car park and supermarket shelves will be empty. The BBC told me so.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
