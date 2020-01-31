Welcome,
January 31, 2020, 05:12:16 AM
Today is the day
Author
Topic: Today is the day
Britain begins its journey back to greatness
Mr Johnson and Mr Farage my hat is double doffed Sirs
France is in chaos
German economy is faltering under the weight of supporting the ideology of Europe
Italy will always be paupers due to massive unemployment because there bone idle cunts
The rest aren't worth a shite
BoJo, Trump and Farage
