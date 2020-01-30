Welcome,
January 30, 2020, 08:30:49 PM
Harry Moukoudi
Topic: Harry Moukoudi (Read 90 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 301
Pack o cunts
Harry Moukoudi
«
on:
Today
at 06:34:30 PM »
Defender on way in from St Etienne
Wonder if he played in that friendly we had with them?
ITK
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 481
Re: Harry Moukoudi
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:41:33 PM »
LINKED WITH LEEDS AND DERBY ALSO NOT A CHANCE HE WILL SIGN
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 221
Re: Harry Moukoudi
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:08:39 PM »
ITK
Been on OneBoro for the last 2 hours
Coming here to toughen up
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 777
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Harry Moukoudi
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:50:23 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 06:34:30 PM
Defender on way in from St Etienne
Wonder if he played in that friendly we had with them?
ITK
DAFT CUNT... IF YOU HAD BEEN AT THE GAME YOU WOULD KNOW THE ANSWER TO THAT 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 301
Pack o cunts
Re: Harry Moukoudi
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:24:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:50:23 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 06:34:30 PM
Defender on way in from St Etienne
Wonder if he played in that friendly we had with them?
ITK
DAFT CUNT... IF YOU HAD BEEN AT THE GAME YOU WOULD KNOW THE ANSWER TO THAT 👍
Didn't buy a programme you stupid bacon bonced cunt
But he did play....
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:26:39 PM by Ural Quntz
»
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
