Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 30, 2020, 08:30:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Harry Moukoudi  (Read 90 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 301

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:34:30 PM »
Defender on way in from St Etienne

Wonder if he played in that friendly we had with them?

ITK

 :jowo8:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 481


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:41:33 PM »
LINKED WITH LEEDS AND DERBY ALSO NOT A CHANCE HE WILL SIGN
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 221



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:08:39 PM »
ITK 
Been on OneBoro for the last 2 hours  mcl

Coming here to toughen up  rava
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 777

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:50:23 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 06:34:30 PM
Defender on way in from St Etienne

Wonder if he played in that friendly we had with them?

ITK

 :jowo8:

DAFT CUNT... IF YOU HAD BEEN AT THE GAME YOU WOULD KNOW THE ANSWER TO THAT  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 301

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:24:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:50:23 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 06:34:30 PM
Defender on way in from St Etienne

Wonder if he played in that friendly we had with them?

ITK

 :jowo8:

DAFT CUNT... IF YOU HAD BEEN AT THE GAME YOU WOULD KNOW THE ANSWER TO THAT  👍

Didn't buy a programme you stupid bacon bonced cunt

 :lids:

But he did play....
« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:39 PM by Ural Quntz » Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 