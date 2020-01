RIK MAYALL

Is There A Serial Killer On The Loose In Middlesbrough? « on: Today at 05:00:11 PM » Natalie Jenkins is the latest to just vanish, now presumed dead.



Haheed Khan went missing in 2018, presumed dead.



Vicky Glass went missing in 2000, body found in Danby.



Donna Keogh went missing in 1998, body never found, presumed dead.



Rachel Wilson went missing in 2002, body found in a ditch in 2012, police arrested a man in 2014 but remains on bail.