January 30, 2020, 08:30:44 PM
Author Topic: Ravel Morrison.  (Read 224 times)
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Today at 03:09:01 PM »
No.


Please fuckin NO.



 lost
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:11:10 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:09:01 PM
No.


Please fuckin NO.



 lost
FUCKING HELL  lost
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:12:28 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/10854745/ravel-morrison-to-be-handed-career-lifeline-by-middlesbrough/
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:18 PM »
ITS ONLY GONNA BE A SHORT TERM CONTRACT  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:50:41 PM »
HE IS A WRONG UN LIKE A FEW ON ERE  👎
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:56:15 PM »
 
Ayresome89

« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:25:41 PM »
A shite attitude. But great talent
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:36:28 PM »
He has a exceptional talent of knocking fuck out of bewers like.





 :like:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:33:07 PM »
Beggars can't be choosers.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:17:47 PM »
I know transfer windows are usually disasterous for us but, my God, is being linked with this perennial failure really the best we can do?  lost
