January 30, 2020, 08:30:44 PM
Ravel Morrison.
Topic: Ravel Morrison. (Read 224 times)
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 882
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Ravel Morrison.
No.
Please fuckin NO.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 481
Re: Ravel Morrison.
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 03:09:01 PM
No.
Please fuckin NO.
FUCKING HELL
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 882
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Ravel Morrison.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/10854745/ravel-morrison-to-be-handed-career-lifeline-by-middlesbrough/
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 481
Re: Ravel Morrison.
ITS ONLY GONNA BE A SHORT TERM CONTRACT
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 777
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Ravel Morrison.
HE IS A WRONG UN LIKE A FEW ON ERE 👎
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 882
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Ravel Morrison.
Logged
Ayresome89
Offline
Posts: 36
Re: Ravel Morrison.
A shite attitude. But great talent
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 882
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Ravel Morrison.
He has a exceptional talent of knocking fuck out of bewers like.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 084
Re: Ravel Morrison.
Beggars can't be choosers.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 514
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Ravel Morrison.
I know transfer windows are usually disasterous for us but, my God, is being linked with this perennial failure really the best we can do?
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
