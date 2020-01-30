Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 30, 2020, 03:26:18 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ravel Morrison.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ravel Morrison. (Read 29 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 870
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Ravel Morrison.
«
on:
Today
at 03:09:01 PM »
No.
Please fuckin NO.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 478
Re: Ravel Morrison.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:11:10 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 03:09:01 PM
No.
Please fuckin NO.
FUCKING HELL
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 870
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Ravel Morrison.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:12:28 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/10854745/ravel-morrison-to-be-handed-career-lifeline-by-middlesbrough/
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 478
Re: Ravel Morrison.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:23:18 PM »
ITS ONLY GONNA BE A SHORT TERM CONTRACT
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...