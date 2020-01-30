Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 30, 2020, 03:26:18 PM
Author Topic: Ravel Morrison.  (Read 29 times)
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Today at 03:09:01 PM »
No.


Please fuckin NO.



Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:11:10 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:09:01 PM
No.


Please fuckin NO.



 lost
FUCKING HELL  lost
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:12:28 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/10854745/ravel-morrison-to-be-handed-career-lifeline-by-middlesbrough/
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:18 PM »
ITS ONLY GONNA BE A SHORT TERM CONTRACT  :like:
