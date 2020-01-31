Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 31, 2020, 11:22:00 AM
Author Topic: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!  (Read 356 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 01:13:51 PM »
???

  https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18198725.york-hotel-rooms-cordoned-off-coronavirus-fears-chinese-national-taken-ill/   mick
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:28:55 PM »
STOP CAUSING PANIC ON THIS FORUM  oleary
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:32:43 PM »
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:58:18 PM »
I hope Capio is OK.




TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:25:51 PM »
Those Persimmon starter homes in the crappy suburbs of York are pretty well sealed.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:02:47 PM »
Always plenty of chinks in York like' be like the black plague again in no time.  oleary
calamity
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:35:36 PM »
I was in York at the weekend, wouldnt let the kids touch anything 

TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:57:50 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:02:47 PM
Always plenty of chinks in York like' be like the black plague again in no time.  oleary

You're not wrong, Lawrence Street looks like the fucking Nanjing Road. Can't move for tiddlywinks down there.
