January 31, 2020, 11:22:00 AM
CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Topic: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Read 356 times)
Tortured_Mind
CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:13:51 PM »
???
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18198725.york-hotel-rooms-cordoned-off-coronavirus-fears-chinese-national-taken-ill/
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 484
Re: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:28:55 PM »
STOP CAUSING PANIC ON THIS FORUM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Re: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:32:43 PM »
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 891
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:58:18 PM »
I hope Capio is OK.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 768
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:25:51 PM »
Those Persimmon starter homes in the crappy suburbs of York are pretty well sealed.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 858
Re: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:02:47 PM »
Always plenty of chinks in York like' be like the black plague again in no time.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 157
Re: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:35:36 PM »
I was in York at the weekend, wouldnt let the kids touch anything
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 768
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:57:50 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 08:02:47 PM
Always plenty of chinks in York like' be like the black plague again in no time.
You're not wrong, Lawrence Street looks like the fucking Nanjing Road. Can't move for tiddlywinks down there.
