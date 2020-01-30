Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 30, 2020, 01:37:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!  (Read 54 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 020



View Profile
« on: Today at 01:13:51 PM »
???

  https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18198725.york-hotel-rooms-cordoned-off-coronavirus-fears-chinese-national-taken-ill/   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 476


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:28:55 PM »
STOP CAUSING PANIC ON THIS FORUM  oleary
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 020



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:32:43 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 