January 30, 2020, 01:37:30 PM
CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Author
Topic: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Read 52 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 020
CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Today
at 01:13:51 PM
???
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18198725.york-hotel-rooms-cordoned-off-coronavirus-fears-chinese-national-taken-ill/
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Posts: 8 476
Re: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Today
at 01:28:55 PM
STOP CAUSING PANIC ON THIS FORUM
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 020
Re: CORONAVIRUS IN YORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Today
at 01:32:43 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
