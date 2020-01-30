Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 30, 2020, 01:37:19 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
PLEASE LOCK ME AWAY !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: PLEASE LOCK ME AWAY !!! (Read 66 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 020
PLEASE LOCK ME AWAY !!!
«
on:
Today
at 12:56:56 PM »
AND DON'T ALLOW THE DAY
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 184
The ace face.
Re: PLEASE LOCK ME AWAY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:05:28 PM »
thought you already were.
anyway, "here inside ,where I hide"
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 020
Re: PLEASE LOCK ME AWAY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:09:22 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 184
The ace face.
Re: PLEASE LOCK ME AWAY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:15:18 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 01:09:22 PM
I knew it but google spoils things like this now.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...