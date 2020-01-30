Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 020







TMPosts: 14 020 PLEASE LOCK ME AWAY !!! « on: Today at 12:56:56 PM » AND DON'T ALLOW THE DAY Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 184





The ace face.





Posts: 24 184The ace face. Re: PLEASE LOCK ME AWAY !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:05:28 PM »

anyway, "here inside ,where I hide" thought you already were.anyway, "here inside ,where I hide" Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "