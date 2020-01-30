Welcome,
January 30, 2020, 10:06:33 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
STEWY D.
Author
Topic: STEWY D. (Read 208 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 780
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
STEWY D.
«
on:
Today
at 11:50:38 AM »
WILL HE SCORE ON SATURDAY?
🤔😀😜
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ayresome89
Offline
Posts: 36
Re: STEWY D.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:53:13 AM »
Hopefully not. But I think it's written that he will.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 763
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: STEWY D.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:57:20 AM »
Wants kicking off the park.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
martonmick
Offline
Posts: 138
Re: STEWY D.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:05:23 PM »
Haven't you put your normal bag of sand on him scoring-you back all ex Boro players to score against us-and usually lose:-)
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 780
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: STEWY D.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:43:10 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on
Today
at 12:05:23 PM
Haven't you put your normal bag of sand on him scoring-you back all ex Boro players to score against us-and usually lose:-)
WHAT'S IT TO YOU FUCKING BROKEN FUCKING BRAIN 😂😂😂
SHOULD CHANGE YA NAME TO THICK MICK 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 085
Re: STEWY D.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:43:13 PM »
No wonder youre still having to scrat around doing shutdowns at 60 year old with the amount of bets you lose
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
