Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 30, 2020, 05:10:37 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Midway.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Midway. (Read 94 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 877
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Midway.
«
on:
Today
at 11:40:19 AM »
So all the wannabe movie critics are slamming this film.
Screenplay this, screenplay that. It is a CGI fest war movie. What did you expect? The Ten Commandments?
You fuckin stupid cunts.
Get some beers out of the fridge, slouch on the settee, and fuckin enjoy.
No oscar winner but it wasn't as bad as I was expecting like.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 197
Re: Midway.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:09:59 PM »
So how many bucking scenes, minge shots and tits in it??
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 877
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Midway.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:18:30 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 739
Re: Midway.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:20:23 PM »
Wonder if it's as bad as Pearl Harbour?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 395
Re: Midway.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:26:46 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 04:20:23 PM
Wonder if it's as bad as Pearl Harbour?
Didn't it have enough trans characters for your liking?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 739
Re: Midway.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:50:00 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:26:46 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 04:20:23 PM
Wonder if it's as bad as Pearl Harbour?
Didn't it have enough trans characters for your liking?
Tell yourself that if it makes you happy, just thought it was a terrible film.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 877
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Midway.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:05:10 PM »
Definitely not as bad.
Certainly no epic though.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...