January 30, 2020, 05:10:37 PM
Topic: Midway.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Today at 11:40:19 AM »
So all the wannabe movie critics are slamming this film.

Screenplay this, screenplay that. It is a CGI fest war movie. What did you expect? The Ten Commandments?

You fuckin stupid cunts.



Get some beers out of the fridge, slouch on the settee, and fuckin enjoy.




No oscar winner but it wasn't as bad as I was expecting like.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:09:59 PM »
So how many bucking scenes, minge shots and tits in it??  :chrisk:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:18:30 PM »
 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:20:23 PM »
Wonder if it's as bad as Pearl Harbour?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:26:46 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:20:23 PM
Wonder if it's as bad as Pearl Harbour?

Didn't it have enough trans characters for your liking?  mcl
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:50:00 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:26:46 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:20:23 PM
Wonder if it's as bad as Pearl Harbour?

Didn't it have enough trans characters for your liking?  mcl

Tell yourself that if it makes you happy, just thought it was a terrible film.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:05:10 PM »
Definitely not as bad.

Certainly no epic though.
