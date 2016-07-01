Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2020, 03:41:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers  (Read 242 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 421



View Profile
« on: January 30, 2020, 11:14:51 AM »
    :mido:   
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 421



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: January 30, 2020, 11:18:31 AM »
1 - 2


:wanker:    rava    rava
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 220


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: January 30, 2020, 11:18:47 AM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on January 30, 2020, 11:14:51 AM
    :mido:   
I predict i'll be there even though i'm on shift. :jowo2:
(1-1)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 510


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: January 30, 2020, 11:39:05 AM »
BORO 1 BLACKBURN 3  :jowo7:
Logged
Ayresome89

Offline Offline

Posts: 36


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: January 30, 2020, 11:54:47 AM »
2-2
Logged
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 002


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: January 30, 2020, 11:55:27 AM »
Boro 1 v Blackburn 2

 :jowo7:
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 788


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: January 30, 2020, 12:36:39 PM »
Boro 2 - 1 Blackburn
 :jowo5:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 927


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: January 30, 2020, 01:39:18 PM »
2-1 - back on track
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 519

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: January 30, 2020, 08:18:42 PM »
Lose 0-2.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 165


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: January 30, 2020, 08:48:30 PM »
Win 2-1
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 817

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: January 30, 2020, 08:51:33 PM »
STIFFS  1 ROVERS 3

DANNY GRAHAM TO SCORE  👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 994


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:26:02 PM »
1-1  :jowo7:
Logged
Tintin
*****
Online Online

Posts: 355


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:57:18 PM »
Boro 2 v 0 Blackburn
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 623


View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:28:09 PM »
1 v 0

 :homer:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 429


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:55:23 PM »
2-1

Which means we'll get walloped  lost
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 817



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:29:27 AM »
1-1
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 235



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:52:29 AM »
Shit house 1 nowt
Penalty  :jowo8:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 405



View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:55:25 PM »
Middlesbrough 3 Blackburn 0

 :alastair:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 817

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:17:35 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:55:25 PM
Middlesbrough 3 Blackburn 0

 :alastair:

😂😂😂

GIVE YA 10 OUT OF 10 FOR OPTIMISM MATE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 268


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:22:53 PM »
A Desmond
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
thicko
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 54

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:48:30 PM »
1-1
Logged
tevez
****
Online Online

Posts: 218


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:24:38 PM »
3-1
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 100


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:36:51 PM »
1-1 to the mighty Boro  :southcup:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 