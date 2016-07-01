Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2020, 04:01:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers  (Read 197 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 421



View Profile
« on: January 30, 2020, 11:14:51 AM »
    :mido:   
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 421



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: January 30, 2020, 11:18:31 AM »
1 - 2


:wanker:    rava    rava
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 211


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: January 30, 2020, 11:18:47 AM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on January 30, 2020, 11:14:51 AM
    :mido:   
I predict i'll be there even though i'm on shift. :jowo2:
(1-1)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 502


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: January 30, 2020, 11:39:05 AM »
BORO 1 BLACKBURN 3  :jowo7:
Logged
Ayresome89

Offline Offline

Posts: 36


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: January 30, 2020, 11:54:47 AM »
2-2
Logged
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 002


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: January 30, 2020, 11:55:27 AM »
Boro 1 v Blackburn 2

 :jowo7:
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 788


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: January 30, 2020, 12:36:39 PM »
Boro 2 - 1 Blackburn
 :jowo5:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 927


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: January 30, 2020, 01:39:18 PM »
2-1 - back on track
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 519

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: January 30, 2020, 08:18:42 PM »
Lose 0-2.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 160


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: January 30, 2020, 08:48:30 PM »
Win 2-1
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 794

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: January 30, 2020, 08:51:33 PM »
STIFFS  1 ROVERS 3

DANNY GRAHAM TO SCORE  👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 994


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:26:02 PM »
1-1  :jowo7:
Logged
Tintin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 355


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:57:18 PM »
Boro 2 v 0 Blackburn
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 623


View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:28:09 PM »
1 v 0

 :homer:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 412


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:55:23 PM »
2-1

Which means we'll get walloped  lost
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 814



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:29:27 AM »
1-1
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 233



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:52:29 AM »
Shit house 1 nowt
Penalty  :jowo8:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 