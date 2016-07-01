Welcome,
February 01, 2020, 04:01:55 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers (Read 197 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 421
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
on:
January 30, 2020, 11:14:51 AM »
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 421
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #1 on:
January 30, 2020, 11:18:31 AM »
1 - 2
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 211
The ace face.
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #2 on:
January 30, 2020, 11:18:47 AM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on January 30, 2020, 11:14:51 AM
I predict i'll be there even though i'm on shift.
(1-1)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 502
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #3 on:
January 30, 2020, 11:39:05 AM »
BORO 1 BLACKBURN 3
Logged
Ayresome89
Offline
Posts: 36
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #4 on:
January 30, 2020, 11:54:47 AM »
2-2
Logged
Dicky2006
Offline
Posts: 12 002
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #5 on:
January 30, 2020, 11:55:27 AM »
Boro 1 v Blackburn 2
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 788
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #6 on:
January 30, 2020, 12:36:39 PM »
Boro 2 - 1 Blackburn
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 927
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #7 on:
January 30, 2020, 01:39:18 PM »
2-1 - back on track
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 519
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #8 on:
January 30, 2020, 08:18:42 PM »
Lose 0-2.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 160
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #9 on:
January 30, 2020, 08:48:30 PM »
Win 2-1
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 794
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #10 on:
January 30, 2020, 08:51:33 PM »
STIFFS 1 ROVERS 3
DANNY GRAHAM TO SCORE 👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ccole
Offline
Posts: 3 994
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 01:26:02 PM »
1-1
Logged
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 355
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:18 PM »
Boro 2 v 0 Blackburn
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:28:09 PM »
1 v 0
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 412
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:23 PM »
2-1
Which means we'll get walloped
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 814
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:29:27 AM »
1-1
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 233
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:52:29 AM »
Shit house 1 nowt
Penalty
Logged
