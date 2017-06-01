Welcome,
January 30, 2020, 11:44:28 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
Jake Andrews
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
1 - 2
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
Quote from: Jake Andrews
Today
at 11:14:51 AM
I predict i'll be there even though i'm on shift.
(1-1)
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers
BORO 1 BLACKBURN 3
