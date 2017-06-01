Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 30, 2020, 11:44:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Against Blackburn Rovers  (Read 25 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 421



View Profile
« on: Today at 11:14:51 AM »
    :mido:   
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 421



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:18:31 AM »
1 - 2


:wanker:    rava    rava
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 180


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:18:47 AM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 11:14:51 AM
    :mido:   
I predict i'll be there even though i'm on shift. :jowo2:
(1-1)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 475


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:39:05 AM »
BORO 1 BLACKBURN 3  :jowo7:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 