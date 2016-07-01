BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « on: January 30, 2020, 09:25:58 AM »



ANY TRANSFER NEWS- POST HERE



WILL UNITED SNARE A STRIKER?



WILL MERTENS AND MILIK LEAVE NAPOLI FOR THE PREM?



WILL IILIC AND PACO ALCANTER JOIN THE BORO?



GRAB A BEER SIT BACK AND ENJOY THE COVERAGE



ITS MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER SPAECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



AND ITSSSSSSSSSS LIIIIVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVEEEE



BEER ME BOYS GONNA RUN A SPECIAL ON HERE FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURSANY TRANSFER NEWS- POST HEREWILL UNITED SNARE A STRIKER?WILL MERTENS AND MILIK LEAVE NAPOLI FOR THE PREM?WILL IILIC AND PACO ALCANTER JOIN THE BORO?GRAB A BEER SIT BACK AND ENJOY THE COVERAGEBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #1 on: January 30, 2020, 09:56:09 AM »



JOTA IS SIGNING FOR FULHAM. PLAYING BEHIND A 3-PRONG ATTACK OF CARVIELLO KNOCKART AND MITROVIC HAS ENTICED THE SPANISH WIZARD



BEER ME BOYS NAKKI WELLS HAS SIGNED FOR BRISTOL CITY THUS ENDING THEIR PERSUIT OF BORO MARKSMAN BRITT ASSOMBALONGAJOTA IS SIGNING FOR FULHAM. PLAYING BEHIND A 3-PRONG ATTACK OF CARVIELLO KNOCKART AND MITROVIC HAS ENTICED THE SPANISH WIZARDBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #2 on: January 30, 2020, 10:17:24 AM »



"HIGH MAINTENCE PLAYER"



"THOUGHT HE WOULD OF STAYED DOWN SOUTH"



"WHY?"



BEER ME BOYS GOT A COUPLE OF COMMENTS ABOUT THE SIGNING OF DANNY ROSE"HIGH MAINTENCE PLAYER""THOUGHT HE WOULD OF STAYED DOWN SOUTH""WHY?"BEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #4 on: January 30, 2020, 04:15:37 PM »



A 3 PRONG ATTACK OF FLETCHER MORRISON AND IILIC COULD BE VERY EASY ON THE EYE



BEER ME BOYS IT APPEARS VILLEREALLS CAPTURE OF BORO TARGET PACO ALLACANTER HAS PROMPTED THE MOVE FOR RAVEL MORRISONA 3 PRONG ATTACK OF FLETCHER MORRISON AND IILIC COULD BE VERY EASY ON THE EYEBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #6 on: January 30, 2020, 04:21:03 PM »



WHAT YOU GOT FOR US SAM LAD?







WILDER TARGETS 'TWO OR THREE SIGNINGS'



Sheffield United are still seeking to bring in a few fresh faces in the final hours of the January Transfer window. Chris Wilder expects to bring in up to three players before the deadline.



Wilder remained tight-lipped on the imminent arrival of Genk midfielder Sander Berge after they were pictured together in Sheffield on Thursday.



"It's an important window for the club and I've said all along that I'd like to strengthen. We're working away on two or three deals that we are working hard to get over the line," Wilder said at his weekly press conference.



"Until they get done and everything's agreed, then we're still working away."





OK THANKS SAM THATS GREAT LOL





BEER ME BOYS NOW KOALA SAM IS AT BRAMMEL LANEWHAT YOU GOT FOR US SAM LAD?WILDER TARGETS 'TWO OR THREE SIGNINGS'Sheffield United are still seeking to bring in a few fresh faces in the final hours of the January Transfer window. Chris Wilder expects to bring in up to three players before the deadline.Wilder remained tight-lipped on the imminent arrival of Genk midfielder Sander Berge after they were pictured together in Sheffield on Thursday."It's an important window for the club and I've said all along that I'd like to strengthen. We're working away on two or three deals that we are working hard to get over the line," Wilder said at his weekly press conference."Until they get done and everything's agreed, then we're still working away."OK THANKS SAM THATS GREAT LOLBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #8 on: January 30, 2020, 04:47:15 PM »



HES WAITING TO SEE IF BATISTUTIAS SON RON BATISTUITA WILL MOVE FROM PERUGIA TO BATIGOLS SPIRTITUAL TOWN OF FLORENCE



BEER ME BUD PEEWEE IS STATIONED IN PERUGIA J.CHES WAITING TO SEE IF BATISTUTIAS SON RON BATISTUITA WILL MOVE FROM PERUGIA TO BATIGOLS SPIRTITUAL TOWN OF FLORENCEBEER ME BUD Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #10 on: January 30, 2020, 05:44:26 PM » IS MOGGA GOING BACK TO THE BORO????????????



AX-CLOOOOSIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!







Transfer Deadline Day is fast-approaching, and Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is looking forward to seeing the back of it!



As a manager, sometimes you have to come in on the end of it really. Im trying to focus on Middlesbrough," he told reporters this afternoon.



WHAT DID HE MEAN BY THIS CHILLING ADMISSION?



IS HE WOODGATES REPLACEMENT?



WE KNOW VILLAGE HAS BECOME DISALLOUSINED AT MISSING OUT ON IILIC AND PACO







THANKS FOR THAT SLIMER





BEER ME BOYS



Transfer Deadline Day is fast-approaching, and Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is looking forward to seeing the back of it!As a manager, sometimes you have to come in on the end of it really. Im trying to focus on," he told reporters this afternoon.WHAT DID HE MEAN BY THIS CHILLING ADMISSION?IS HE WOODGATES REPLACEMENT?WE KNOW VILLAGE HAS BECOME DISALLOUSINED AT MISSING OUT ON IILIC AND PACOTHANKS FOR THAT SLIMERBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:10:42 AM »



JAMES CHESTER HAS SIGNED FOR STOKE FOR 12MILLION USD



THE WELSHMAN CAN NOW MAKE HIS DEBUT ON SATURDAY AGAINST SWANSEA



WERE UP EARLY AND WILL BE HERE WITH YOU TIL 11PM



BEER ME BOYS YOU GOT YA MORNING COFFEE? MAYBE PUT SUMMAT IRISH IN IT. THE STORY ME AND MY TEAM HAVE UNEARTHED OVERNIGHT IS HUGETHE WELSHMAN CAN NOW MAKE HIS DEBUT ON SATURDAY AGAINST SWANSEAWERE UP EARLY AND WILL BE HERE WITH YOU TIL 11PMBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

calamity

Online



Posts: 8 165





Posts: 8 165 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:27:03 AM »



BEER HIM





Monty - where do you think Giroud will end up? What a service from Monty hereBEER HIMMonty - where do you think Giroud will end up? Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:33:30 AM »



BEER ME BUD MAAYYTE IM HEARING FROM CHIEF REPORTER QUICKSAND CLIVE THAT GIROUD WILL END UP IN ITALY TODAY... LAZIO NEED A FOIL FOR CIRO IMMOBILE AND INTER NEED TO SNARE THE GIANT STRIKERBEER ME BUD Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:47:21 AM » JOSH KING TO UNITED?



THE DAYS OF CANTONA LAW AND RONALDO MAY BE SWAPPED FOR A



THREE PRONG ATTACK OF



INGALO RONDON KING



WOULDNT SWAP



MBAPPE NEYMAR ICARDI



FOR THEM LIKE



BEER ME BOYS THE DAYS OF CANTONA LAW AND RONALDO MAY BE SWAPPED FOR ATHREE PRONG ATTACK OFINGALO RONDON KINGWOULDNT SWAPMBAPPE NEYMAR ICARDIFOR THEM LIKEBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 211





The ace face.





Posts: 24 211The ace face. Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:15:17 AM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 09:33:30 AM



BEER ME BUD

MAAYYTE IM HEARING FROM CHIEF REPORTER QUICKSAND CLIVE THAT GIROUD WILL END UP IN ITALY TODAY... LAZIO NEED A FOIL FOR CIRO IMMOBILE AND INTER NEED TO SNARE THE GIANT STRIKERBEER ME BUD

asking for a friend.(holgate hero). Is quicksand Clive one of the hounds of hell maytee,not heard of him before.asking for a friend.(holgate hero). Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:25:57 PM »



OK ALL QUIET HERE ON THE WESTERN FRONT



US LADS ARE OFF FOR A FAWSTERS AND SHOULD BE BACK AT 2PM WITH SOME BREAKING NEWS



BEER ME BOYS HES CLIVE BELSONS SON FROM THE ORIGINAL HOUNDS LINEUPOK ALL QUIET HERE ON THE WESTERN FRONTUS LADS ARE OFF FOR A FAWSTERS AND SHOULD BE BACK AT 2PM WITH SOME BREAKING NEWSBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 956





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 956Once in every lifetime Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:15:28 PM » Manchester United in with 2nd bid for Josh King of Bournemouth.



Eddie Howe has said " It's out of my control. I love Joshua as a player but i know what Manchester United means to him".



NUFC fail in effort to sign Giroud from Chelsea.



Logged Glory Glory Man United

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 956





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 956Once in every lifetime Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:17:08 PM » Manchester United rule out bid for Willian Jose from Sociedad.



Spurs still in for him. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Dicky2006

Offline



Posts: 12 002





Posts: 12 002 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:27:40 PM »



Jesus Sell Lukaku dont replace him for 5 months of the season and the answer is Josh King?Jesus Logged 2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:14:31 PM »



WE GOT 2 PLAYERS OUT ON LOAN WE SIGNED BEFORE THE SEASON 👎😠😠😠👎 WE ARE FUCKING CLUELESS 😠😠😠



THIS COMES FROM A LITTLE PURPLE SPACE HOPPER WHO WANTS TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS



BEER ME BOYS SIGNED FOR STOKE FROM VILLA... WE WILL END UP WITH THE WRONG UNS AND THE SHITE AGAIN 👎WE GOT 2 PLAYERS OUT ON LOAN WE SIGNED BEFORE THE SEASON 👎😠😠😠👎 WE ARE FUCKING CLUELESS 😠😠😠THIS COMES FROM A LITTLE PURPLE SPACE HOPPER WHO WANTS TO REMAIN ANONYMOUSBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 556





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 556 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:16:31 PM »



The South Korean internationals contract was up in the summer.



the koreon looks now set to join middlesbrough





BEER ME BOYS



i Sung-Yeung has come to an agreement with Newcastle to have his contract terminated, and is able find a new club as a free agent from tomorrow.The South Korean internationals contract was up in the summer.the koreon looks now set to joinBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?