February 01, 2020, 09:58:10 AM
Author Topic: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL  (Read 326 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« on: January 30, 2020, 09:25:58 AM »
GONNA RUN A SPECIAL ON HERE FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS  :homer: :homer: :homer:

ANY TRANSFER NEWS- POST HERE :like: :like: :like:

WILL UNITED SNARE A STRIKER?

WILL MERTENS AND MILIK LEAVE NAPOLI FOR THE PREM?

WILL IILIC AND PACO ALCANTER JOIN THE BORO?

GRAB A BEER SIT BACK AND ENJOY THE COVERAGE

ITS MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER SPAECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

AND ITSSSSSSSSSS LIIIIVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVEEEE

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #1 on: January 30, 2020, 09:56:09 AM »
NAKKI WELLS HAS SIGNED FOR BRISTOL CITY THUS ENDING THEIR PERSUIT OF BORO MARKSMAN BRITT ASSOMBALONGA  mick

JOTA IS SIGNING FOR FULHAM. PLAYING  BEHIND A  3-PRONG ATTACK OF CARVIELLO KNOCKART AND MITROVIC HAS ENTICED THE SPANISH WIZARD  :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #2 on: January 30, 2020, 10:17:24 AM »
GOT A COUPLE OF COMMENTS ABOUT THE SIGNING OF DANNY ROSE

"HIGH MAINTENCE PLAYER"

"THOUGHT HE WOULD OF STAYED DOWN SOUTH"

"WHY?"

BEER ME BOYS :beer: :beer: :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #3 on: January 30, 2020, 04:11:42 PM »
RAVEL MORRISON BORO BOUND? lost

APPEARS SO SAYS CHEIF COB REPORTER MONKEYMAN  :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #4 on: January 30, 2020, 04:15:37 PM »
IT APPEARS VILLEREALLS CAPTURE OF BORO TARGET PACO ALLACANTER HAS PROMPTED THE MOVE FOR RAVEL MORRISON :like: :like: :like: :like:

A 3 PRONG ATTACK OF FLETCHER MORRISON AND IILIC COULD BE VERY EASY ON THE EYE :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer: :beer: :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #5 on: January 30, 2020, 04:17:49 PM »
JARRED BOWEN HAS BEEN SNARED BY PALACE FOR 8 MILLION


BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #6 on: January 30, 2020, 04:21:03 PM »
NOW KOALA SAM IS AT BRAMMEL LANE

WHAT YOU GOT FOR US SAM LAD?



WILDER TARGETS 'TWO OR THREE SIGNINGS'

Sheffield United are still seeking to bring in a few fresh faces in the final hours of the January Transfer window. Chris Wilder expects to bring in up to three players before the deadline.

Wilder remained tight-lipped on the imminent arrival of Genk midfielder Sander Berge after they were pictured together in Sheffield on Thursday.

"It's an important window for the club and I've said all along that I'd like to strengthen. We're working away on two or three deals that we are working hard to get over the line," Wilder said at his weekly press conference.

"Until they get done and everything's agreed, then we're still working away."


OK THANKS SAM THATS GREAT LOL


BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: January 30, 2020, 04:23:16 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on January 30, 2020, 04:17:49 PM
JARRED BOWEN HAS BEEN SNARED BY PALACE FOR 8 MILLION


BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
any strength in the rumour Barcelona and Bayern munich are in a bidding war for "goal machine" rudie  (can't fail) gestede maytee.
maybe ted bundy jr  or pee wee (back from the grave) has heard something.beer me bud. :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #8 on: January 30, 2020, 04:47:15 PM »
PEEWEE IS STATIONED IN PERUGIA J.C :homer:

HES WAITING TO SEE IF BATISTUTIAS SON RON BATISTUITA WILL MOVE FROM PERUGIA TO BATIGOLS SPIRTITUAL TOWN OF FLORENCE :like:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: January 30, 2020, 05:03:47 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on January 30, 2020, 04:17:49 PM
JARRED BOWEN HAS BEEN SNARED BY PALACE FOR 8 MILLION


BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
16 MILLION PLUS ADD ONS  mcl
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #10 on: January 30, 2020, 05:44:26 PM »
IS MOGGA GOING BACK TO THE BORO????????????

AX-CLOOOOSIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Transfer Deadline Day is fast-approaching, and Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is looking forward to seeing the back of it!

As a manager, sometimes you have to come in on the end of it really. Im trying to focus on Middlesbrough," he told reporters this afternoon.

WHAT DID HE MEAN BY THIS CHILLING ADMISSION?

IS HE WOODGATES REPLACEMENT?

WE KNOW VILLAGE HAS BECOME DISALLOUSINED AT MISSING OUT ON IILIC AND PACO



THANKS FOR THAT SLIMER :homer:


BEER ME BOYS :like: :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:10:42 AM »
YOU GOT YA MORNING COFFEE? MAYBE PUT SUMMAT IRISH IN IT. THE STORY ME AND MY TEAM HAVE UNEARTHED OVERNIGHT IS HUGE

JAMES CHESTER HAS SIGNED FOR STOKE FOR 12MILLION USD

THE WELSHMAN CAN NOW MAKE HIS DEBUT ON SATURDAY AGAINST SWANSEA

WERE UP EARLY AND WILL BE HERE WITH YOU TIL 11PM  :like: :like: :like: :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
calamity
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:27:03 AM »
What a service from Monty here

BEER HIM   :beer:


Monty - where do you think Giroud will end up?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:33:30 AM »
MAAYYTE IM HEARING FROM CHIEF REPORTER QUICKSAND CLIVE THAT GIROUD WILL END UP IN ITALY TODAY... LAZIO NEED A FOIL FOR CIRO IMMOBILE AND INTER NEED TO SNARE THE GIANT STRIKER :homer:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:47:21 AM »
JOSH KING TO UNITED?

THE DAYS OF CANTONA LAW AND RONALDO MAY BE SWAPPED FOR A

THREE PRONG ATTACK OF

INGALO RONDON KING  monkey mcl

WOULDNT SWAP

MBAPPE NEYMAR ICARDI

FOR THEM LIKE 

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:15:17 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 09:33:30 AM
MAAYYTE IM HEARING FROM CHIEF REPORTER QUICKSAND CLIVE THAT GIROUD WILL END UP IN ITALY TODAY... LAZIO NEED A FOIL FOR CIRO IMMOBILE AND INTER NEED TO SNARE THE GIANT STRIKER :homer:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
Is quicksand Clive one of the hounds of hell maytee,not heard of him before.
asking for a friend.(holgate hero). :chrisk:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:25:57 PM »
HES CLIVE BELSONS SON FROM THE ORIGINAL HOUNDS LINEUP  :like:

OK ALL QUIET HERE ON THE WESTERN FRONT  :pd:

US LADS ARE OFF FOR A FAWSTERS AND SHOULD BE BACK AT 2PM WITH SOME BREAKING NEWS  :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:15:28 PM »
Manchester United in with 2nd bid for Josh King of Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe has said " It's out of my control. I love Joshua as a player but i know what Manchester United means to him".

NUFC fail in effort to sign Giroud from Chelsea.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:17:08 PM »
Manchester United rule out bid for Willian Jose from Sociedad.

Spurs still in for him.
Dicky2006
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:27:40 PM »
Sell Lukaku dont replace him for 5 months of the season and the answer is Josh King?

Jesus  :unlike:
calamity
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:27:54 PM »
Think United should be in for Giroud.

Gets goals and doesn't whine about being on the bench.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:14:31 PM »
SIGNED FOR STOKE FROM VILLA... WE WILL END UP WITH THE WRONG UNS AND THE SHITE AGAIN 👎

WE GOT 2 PLAYERS OUT ON LOAN WE SIGNED BEFORE THE SEASON 👎😠😠😠👎 WE ARE FUCKING CLUELESS 😠😠😠

THIS COMES FROM A LITTLE PURPLE SPACE HOPPER WHO WANTS TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

BEER ME BOYS  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:16:31 PM »
i Sung-Yeung has come to an agreement with Newcastle to have his contract terminated, and is able find a new club as a free agent from tomorrow.

The South Korean internationals contract was up in the summer.

the koreon looks now set to join middlesbrough


BEER ME BOYS :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:19:04 PM »
BOWEN TO WEST HAM STALLS

The Deadline Day deal for Jarrod Bowen to join West Ham has stalled  over personal terms.

The Hull City attacking midfielder has been offered a 5 and a half year deal  with a £20m fee agreed between the clubs.

Bowen had been asking for around £60k-a-week.

His medical is continuing and theres still a hope that a deal on wages can be agreed.

MONTY SAYS: THIS COULD HAVE HUGE RAMIFICATIONS ON WEST HAMS SEASONS WITH PALACE READY TO POUNCE

BEER ME BOYS :beer: :beer: :beer:
headset
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:17:12 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 04:14:31 PM
SIGNED FOR STOKE FROM VILLA... WE WILL END UP WITH THE WRONG UNS AND THE SHITE AGAIN 👎

WE GOT 2 PLAYERS OUT ON LOAN WE SIGNED BEFORE THE SEASON 👎😠😠😠👎 WE ARE FUCKING CLUELESS 😠😠😠

THIS COMES FROM A LITTLE PURPLE SPACE HOPPER WHO WANTS TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

BEER ME BOYS  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

 monkey monkey :beer: :beer:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:46:04 AM »
WELL GUYS THIS WAS A LOT OF FUN AND MAY EVEN DO A SUPERBOWL WATCHALONG :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:54:04 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on January 30, 2020, 04:17:49 PM
JARRED BOWEN HAS BEEN SNARED BY PALACE FOR 8 MILLION


BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:

HE WENT TO WEST HAM YOU FUCKING UTTER CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡

WHAT A FUCKING CRANK YOU ARE 👍🤣🤣🤣👍
