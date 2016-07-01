|
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
GOT A COUPLE OF COMMENTS ABOUT THE SIGNING OF DANNY ROSE
"HIGH MAINTENCE PLAYER"
"THOUGHT HE WOULD OF STAYED DOWN SOUTH"
"WHY?"
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
NOW KOALA SAM IS AT BRAMMEL LANE
WHAT YOU GOT FOR US SAM LAD?
WILDER TARGETS 'TWO OR THREE SIGNINGS'
Sheffield United are still seeking to bring in a few fresh faces in the final hours of the January Transfer window. Chris Wilder expects to bring in up to three players before the deadline.
Wilder remained tight-lipped on the imminent arrival of Genk midfielder Sander Berge after they were pictured together in Sheffield on Thursday.
"It's an important window for the club and I've said all along that I'd like to strengthen. We're working away on two or three deals that we are working hard to get over the line," Wilder said at his weekly press conference.
"Until they get done and everything's agreed, then we're still working away."
OK THANKS SAM THATS GREAT LOL
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
IS MOGGA GOING BACK TO THE BORO????????????
AX-CLOOOOSIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Transfer Deadline Day is fast-approaching, and Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is looking forward to seeing the back of it!
As a manager, sometimes you have to come in on the end of it really. Im trying to focus on Middlesbrough
," he told reporters this afternoon.
WHAT DID HE MEAN BY THIS CHILLING ADMISSION?
IS HE WOODGATES REPLACEMENT?
WE KNOW VILLAGE HAS BECOME DISALLOUSINED AT MISSING OUT ON IILIC AND PACO
THANKS FOR THAT SLIMER
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
JOSH KING TO UNITED?
THE DAYS OF CANTONA LAW AND RONALDO MAY BE SWAPPED FOR A
THREE PRONG ATTACK OF
INGALO RONDON KING
WOULDNT SWAP
MBAPPE NEYMAR ICARDI
FOR THEM LIKE
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
i Sung-Yeung has come to an agreement with Newcastle to have his contract terminated, and is able find a new club as a free agent from tomorrow.
The South Korean internationals contract was up in the summer.
the koreon looks now set to join middlesbrough
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
BOWEN TO WEST HAM STALLS
The Deadline Day deal for Jarrod Bowen to join West Ham has stalled over personal terms.
The Hull City attacking midfielder has been offered a 5 and a half year deal with a £20m fee agreed between the clubs.
Bowen had been asking for around £60k-a-week.
His medical is continuing and theres still a hope that a deal on wages can be agreed.
MONTY SAYS: THIS COULD HAVE HUGE RAMIFICATIONS ON WEST HAMS SEASONS WITH PALACE READY TO POUNCE
LEON TROTSKY
JARRED BOWEN HAS BEEN SNARED BY PALACE FOR 8 MILLIONBREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
HE WENT TO WEST HAM YOU FUCKING UTTER CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡
WHAT A FUCKING CRANK YOU ARE 👍🤣🤣🤣👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......