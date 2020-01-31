BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « on: Yesterday at 09:25:58 AM »



ANY TRANSFER NEWS- POST HERE



WILL UNITED SNARE A STRIKER?



WILL MERTENS AND MILIK LEAVE NAPOLI FOR THE PREM?



WILL IILIC AND PACO ALCANTER JOIN THE BORO?



GRAB A BEER SIT BACK AND ENJOY THE COVERAGE



ITS MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER SPAECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



AND ITSSSSSSSSSS LIIIIVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVEEEE



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:56:09 AM »



JOTA IS SIGNING FOR FULHAM. PLAYING BEHIND A 3-PRONG ATTACK OF CARVIELLO KNOCKART AND MITROVIC HAS ENTICED THE SPANISH WIZARD



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 AM »



"HIGH MAINTENCE PLAYER"



"THOUGHT HE WOULD OF STAYED DOWN SOUTH"



"WHY?"



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:15:37 PM »



A 3 PRONG ATTACK OF FLETCHER MORRISON AND IILIC COULD BE VERY EASY ON THE EYE



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:21:03 PM »



WHAT YOU GOT FOR US SAM LAD?







WILDER TARGETS 'TWO OR THREE SIGNINGS'



Sheffield United are still seeking to bring in a few fresh faces in the final hours of the January Transfer window. Chris Wilder expects to bring in up to three players before the deadline.



Wilder remained tight-lipped on the imminent arrival of Genk midfielder Sander Berge after they were pictured together in Sheffield on Thursday.



"It's an important window for the club and I've said all along that I'd like to strengthen. We're working away on two or three deals that we are working hard to get over the line," Wilder said at his weekly press conference.



"Until they get done and everything's agreed, then we're still working away."





OK THANKS SAM THATS GREAT LOL





Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:23:16 PM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 04:17:49 PM





BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



BEER ME BOYS

JARRED BOWEN HAS BEEN SNARED BY PALACE FOR 8 MILLIONBEER ME BOYS

maybe ted bundy jr or pee wee (back from the grave) has heard something.beer me bud. any strength in the rumour Barcelona and Bayern munich are in a bidding war for "goal machine" rudie (can't fail) gestede maytee.maybe ted bundy jr or pee wee (back from the grave) has heard something.beer me bud.

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:47:15 PM »



HES WAITING TO SEE IF BATISTUTIAS SON RON BATISTUITA WILL MOVE FROM PERUGIA TO BATIGOLS SPIRTITUAL TOWN OF FLORENCE



BEER ME BUD PEEWEE IS STATIONED IN PERUGIA J.CHES WAITING TO SEE IF BATISTUTIAS SON RON BATISTUITA WILL MOVE FROM PERUGIA TO BATIGOLS SPIRTITUAL TOWN OF FLORENCEBEER ME BUD Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 547 Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:44:26 PM » IS MOGGA GOING BACK TO THE BORO????????????



AX-CLOOOOSIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!







Transfer Deadline Day is fast-approaching, and Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is looking forward to seeing the back of it!



As a manager, sometimes you have to come in on the end of it really. Im trying to focus on Middlesbrough," he told reporters this afternoon.



WHAT DID HE MEAN BY THIS CHILLING ADMISSION?



IS HE WOODGATES REPLACEMENT?



WE KNOW VILLAGE HAS BECOME DISALLOUSINED AT MISSING OUT ON IILIC AND PACO







THANKS FOR THAT SLIMER





BEER ME BOYS



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:10:42 AM »



JAMES CHESTER HAS SIGNED FOR STOKE FOR 12MILLION USD



THE WELSHMAN CAN NOW MAKE HIS DEBUT ON SATURDAY AGAINST SWANSEA



WERE UP EARLY AND WILL BE HERE WITH YOU TIL 11PM



calamity

Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:27:03 AM »



BEER HIM





Monty - where do you think Giroud will end up? What a service from Monty hereBEER HIMMonty - where do you think Giroud will end up? Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:33:30 AM »



BEER ME BUD MAAYYTE IM HEARING FROM CHIEF REPORTER QUICKSAND CLIVE THAT GIROUD WILL END UP IN ITALY TODAY... LAZIO NEED A FOIL FOR CIRO IMMOBILE AND INTER NEED TO SNARE THE GIANT STRIKERBEER ME BUD Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?