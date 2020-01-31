NOW KOALA SAM IS AT BRAMMEL LANE
WILDER TARGETS 'TWO OR THREE SIGNINGS'
Sheffield United are still seeking to bring in a few fresh faces in the final hours of the January Transfer window. Chris Wilder expects to bring in up to three players before the deadline.
Wilder remained tight-lipped on the imminent arrival of Genk midfielder Sander Berge after they were pictured together in Sheffield on Thursday.
"It's an important window for the club and I've said all along that I'd like to strengthen. We're working away on two or three deals that we are working hard to get over the line," Wilder said at his weekly press conference.
"Until they get done and everything's agreed, then we're still working away."
