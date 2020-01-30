Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 30, 2020, 05:10:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL  (Read 72 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 541


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:25:58 AM »
GONNA RUN A SPECIAL ON HERE FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS  :homer: :homer: :homer:

ANY TRANSFER NEWS- POST HERE :like: :like: :like:

WILL UNITED SNARE A STRIKER?

WILL MERTENS AND MILIK LEAVE NAPOLI FOR THE PREM?

WILL IILIC AND PACO ALCANTER JOIN THE BORO?

GRAB A BEER SIT BACK AND ENJOY THE COVERAGE

ITS MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER SPAECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

AND ITSSSSSSSSSS LIIIIVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVEEEE

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 541


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:56:09 AM »
NAKKI WELLS HAS SIGNED FOR BRISTOL CITY THUS ENDING THEIR PERSUIT OF BORO MARKSMAN BRITT ASSOMBALONGA  mick

JOTA IS SIGNING FOR FULHAM. PLAYING  BEHIND A  3-PRONG ATTACK OF CARVIELLO KNOCKART AND MITROVIC HAS ENTICED THE SPANISH WIZARD  :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 541


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:17:24 AM »
GOT A COUPLE OF COMMENTS ABOUT THE SIGNING OF DANNY ROSE

"HIGH MAINTENCE PLAYER"

"THOUGHT HE WOULD OF STAYED DOWN SOUTH"

"WHY?"

BEER ME BOYS :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 541


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:11:42 PM »
RAVEL MORRISON BORO BOUND? lost

APPEARS SO SAYS CHEIF COB REPORTER MONKEYMAN  :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 541


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:15:37 PM »
IT APPEARS VILLEREALLS CAPTURE OF BORO TARGET PACO ALLACANTER HAS PROMPTED THE MOVE FOR RAVEL MORRISON :like: :like: :like: :like:

A 3 PRONG ATTACK OF FLETCHER MORRISON AND IILIC COULD BE VERY EASY ON THE EYE :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 541


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:17:49 PM »
JARRED BOWEN HAS BEEN SNARED BY PALACE FOR 8 MILLION


BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 541


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:21:03 PM »
NOW KOALA SAM IS AT BRAMMEL LANE

WHAT YOU GOT FOR US SAM LAD?



WILDER TARGETS 'TWO OR THREE SIGNINGS'

Sheffield United are still seeking to bring in a few fresh faces in the final hours of the January Transfer window. Chris Wilder expects to bring in up to three players before the deadline.

Wilder remained tight-lipped on the imminent arrival of Genk midfielder Sander Berge after they were pictured together in Sheffield on Thursday.

"It's an important window for the club and I've said all along that I'd like to strengthen. We're working away on two or three deals that we are working hard to get over the line," Wilder said at his weekly press conference.

"Until they get done and everything's agreed, then we're still working away."


OK THANKS SAM THATS GREAT LOL


BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 192


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:23:16 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 04:17:49 PM
JARRED BOWEN HAS BEEN SNARED BY PALACE FOR 8 MILLION


BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
any strength in the rumour Barcelona and Bayern munich are in a bidding war for "goal machine" rudie  (can't fail) gestede maytee.
maybe ted bundy jr  or pee wee (back from the grave) has heard something.beer me bud. :beer:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 541


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:47:15 PM »
PEEWEE IS STATIONED IN PERUGIA J.C :homer:

HES WAITING TO SEE IF BATISTUTIAS SON RON BATISTUITA WILL MOVE FROM PERUGIA TO BATIGOLS SPIRTITUAL TOWN OF FLORENCE :like:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 480


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:03:47 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 04:17:49 PM
JARRED BOWEN HAS BEEN SNARED BY PALACE FOR 8 MILLION


BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
16 MILLION PLUS ADD ONS  mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 