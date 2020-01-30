BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL



ANY TRANSFER NEWS- POST HERE



WILL UNITED SNARE A STRIKER?



WILL MERTENS AND MILIK LEAVE NAPOLI FOR THE PREM?



WILL IILIC AND PACO ALCANTER JOIN THE BORO?



GRAB A BEER SIT BACK AND ENJOY THE COVERAGE



ITS MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER SPAECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



AND ITSSSSSSSSSS LIIIIVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVEEEE



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL



JOTA IS SIGNING FOR FULHAM. PLAYING BEHIND A 3-PRONG ATTACK OF CARVIELLO KNOCKART AND MITROVIC HAS ENTICED THE SPANISH WIZARD



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL



"HIGH MAINTENCE PLAYER"



"THOUGHT HE WOULD OF STAYED DOWN SOUTH"



"WHY?"



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL



A 3 PRONG ATTACK OF FLETCHER MORRISON AND IILIC COULD BE VERY EASY ON THE EYE



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL



WHAT YOU GOT FOR US SAM LAD?







WILDER TARGETS 'TWO OR THREE SIGNINGS'



Sheffield United are still seeking to bring in a few fresh faces in the final hours of the January Transfer window. Chris Wilder expects to bring in up to three players before the deadline.



Wilder remained tight-lipped on the imminent arrival of Genk midfielder Sander Berge after they were pictured together in Sheffield on Thursday.



"It's an important window for the club and I've said all along that I'd like to strengthen. We're working away on two or three deals that we are working hard to get over the line," Wilder said at his weekly press conference.



"Until they get done and everything's agreed, then we're still working away."





OK THANKS SAM THATS GREAT LOL





Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Re: MONTY BEERSONS TRANSFER BONONZA SPECIAL





BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



BEER ME BOYS

JARRED BOWEN HAS BEEN SNARED BY PALACE FOR 8 MILLIONBEER ME BOYS

maybe ted bundy jr or pee wee (back from the grave) has heard something.beer me bud. any strength in the rumour Barcelona and Bayern munich are in a bidding war for "goal machine" rudie (can't fail) gestede maytee.maybe ted bundy jr or pee wee (back from the grave) has heard something.beer me bud.