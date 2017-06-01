dixieland

Posts: 1 270 Man City Fans Last Night « on: Today at 08:33:19 AM » 100% out of order & can't believe that in 2020 any ADULT football fan would want to make fun of any tragedy which in this case it was the Munich air disaster. Social media post showed fans in the Manchester City section making gestures referring to the 1958 Munich air crash, in which 23 people died, including eight United players.



Shame on them all & why clubs don't just ban them for life it something I can't understand. There are enough cameras in these grounds now to identify the sick low life.



And before the usual suspects come on claiming Liverpool fans do the same regarding this disaster, then I say the same about them that they should be banned.



Posts: 71 771I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Man City Fans Last Night « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:02:24 AM » SMALL MINDED CUNTS FELLA. 👍



FUCKING BANG OUT OF ORDER 😠😠😠



Posts: 8 195 Re: Man City Fans Last Night « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:27:33 AM » There is a balance. Not condoning the Munich chants at all but if you completely squeeze all rivalry from the game, which is what the easily offended Nazis would want, you'll end up with a very dull affair for all which let's face it that day is not too far away.



I watched the game last night and for a 2nd leg semi Manchester derby it was mightily dull.



There is a balance. Not condoning the Munich chants at all but if you completely squeeze all rivalry from the game, which is what the easily offended Nazis would want, you'll end up with a very dull affair for all which let's face it that day is not too far away.



I watched the game last night and for a 2nd leg semi Manchester derby it was mightily dull.



The game is fucked



Totally agreed. Can you imagine telling football supporters you were offended by the opposition's chanting at the match in 1989?



You'd get laughed out of the pub.



While I don't condone it I do think we've become hyper offended snowflakes cheered on by the media and the cunts at SkySports who want the game to be the sole property of the middle classes and their hospitality package cunt friends.



This is why all working class behavior is derided, put your fucking foam hands on and clap along - no swearing - Sky Sports have come to sell your soul.

100% out of order & can't believe that in 2020 any ADULT football fan would want to make fun of any tragedy which in this case it was the Munich air disaster. Social media post showed fans in the Manchester City section making gestures referring to the 1958 Munich air crash, in which 23 people died, including eight United players.



Shame on them all & why clubs don't just ban them for life it something I can't understand. There are enough cameras in these grounds now to identify the sick low life.



And before the usual suspects come on claiming Liverpool fans do the same regarding this disaster, then I say the same about them that they should be banned.







Like Manure fans have never done anything similar - like about Hillsborough for instance?



Daft cunt



Like Manure fans have never done anything similar - like about Hillsborough for instance?

Daft cunt



Shame on them all & why clubs don't just ban them for life it something I can't understand. There are enough cameras in these grounds now to identify the sick low life.



And before the usual suspects come on claiming Liverpool fans do the same regarding this disaster, then I say the same about them that they should be banned.







Like Manure fans have never done anything similar - like about Hillsborough for instance?



Daft cunt





Posts: 1 986 Re: Man City Fans Last Night « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:13:01 PM » Looks like you've fallen for the united/liverpool loving media crap. Like most derbies half the away end were goading the City fans with the airplane stuff, but as they didn't get a reaction decided to rip seats up and(as well as smoke canisters, coins, and bottles)throw them into the home end. They obviously got them back as well as the munich stuff, which is now the headline of the day(Not the dangerous stuff like chucking chairs and bottles into crowds but people sticking their arms out). United supporters have been getting away with fucking murder for decades now when it comes to our press, which comes as no surprise considering the press is riddled with OOT Scum and scousers.



