There is a balance. Not condoning the Munich chants at all but if you completely squeeze all rivalry from the game, which is what the easily offended Nazis would want, you'll end up with a very dull affair for all which let's face it that day is not too far away.
I watched the game last night and for a 2nd leg semi Manchester derby it was mightily dull.
The game is fucked
Totally agreed. Can you imagine telling football supporters you were offended by the opposition's chanting at the match in 1989?
You'd get laughed out of the pub.
While I don't condone it I do think we've become hyper offended snowflakes cheered on by the media and the cunts at SkySports who want the game to be the sole property of the middle classes and their hospitality package cunt friends.
This is why all working class behavior is derided, put your fucking foam hands on and clap along - no swearing - Sky Sports have come to sell your soul.