dixieland

Offline



Posts: 1 270





Posts: 1 270

Man City Fans Last Night « on: Today at 08:33:19 AM » 100% out of order & can't believe that in 2020 any ADULT football fan would want to make fun of any tragedy which in this case it was the Munich air disaster. Social media post showed fans in the Manchester City section making gestures referring to the 1958 Munich air crash, in which 23 people died, including eight United players.



Shame on them all & why clubs don't just ban them for life it something I can't understand. There are enough cameras in these grounds now to identify the sick low life.



And before the usual suspects come on claiming Liverpool fans do the same regarding this disaster, then I say the same about them that they should be banned.



