January 30, 2020, 09:46:47 AM
Author Topic: Man City Fans Last Night  (Read 73 times)
dixieland
Posts: 1 270


« on: Today at 08:33:19 AM »
100% out of order & can't believe that in 2020 any ADULT football fan would want to make fun of any tragedy which in this case it was the Munich air disaster. Social media post showed fans in the Manchester City section making gestures referring to the 1958 Munich air crash, in which 23 people died, including eight United players.

Shame on them all & why clubs don't just ban them for life it something I can't understand. There are enough cameras in these grounds now to identify the sick low life.

And before the usual suspects come on claiming Liverpool fans do the same regarding this disaster, then I say the same about them that they should be banned.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 769

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:02:24 AM »
SMALL MINDED CUNTS FELLA. 👍

FUCKING BANG OUT OF ORDER 😠😠😠

CITY SHOULD BAN EM FOR LIFE  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 188



« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:27:33 AM »
There is a balance. Not condoning the Munich chants at all but if you completely squeeze all rivalry from the game, which is what the easily offended Nazis would want, you'll end up with a very dull affair for all which let's face it that day is not too far away.

I watched the game last night and for a 2nd leg semi Manchester derby it was mightily dull.

The game is fucked
