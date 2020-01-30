Welcome,
January 30, 2020, 01:39:53 AM
Danny Rose to Newcastle
Author
Topic: Danny Rose to Newcastle (Read 35 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 186
Danny Rose to Newcastle
«
on:
Today
at 12:28:55 AM »
High maintenance player
monkeyman
Posts: 8 469
Re: Danny Rose to Newcastle
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:32:39 AM »
GOOD FUCKING SIGNING FOR THE MAGS
I THOUGHT HE WOULD STAY DOWN SOUTH
El Capitan
Posts: 40 257
Re: Danny Rose to Newcastle
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:36:23 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 12:32:39 AM
GOOD FUCKING SIGNING FOR THE MAGS
I THOUGHT HE WOULD STAY DOWN SOUTH
Why?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
