January 29, 2020, 10:24:13 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
PUT EM TO THE SWORD
Author
Topic: PUT EM TO THE SWORD (Read 23 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Online
Posts: 532
PUT EM TO THE SWORD
«
on:
Today
at 10:06:18 PM
COME ON CITEH
TENSE AS FUCK IN THE BEERSON HOUSE
PRAWNS ARE THERR FOR THE TAKING
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 468
Re: PUT EM TO THE SWORD
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:09:47 PM
YER NEED TO GET SOME BEER INTO YER TO CALM YER NERVES THATS WHAT LEEDS FANS DO
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 171
The ace face.
Re: PUT EM TO THE SWORD
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:15:17 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 10:06:18 PM
COME ON CITEH
TENSE AS FUCK IN THE BEERSON HOUSE
PRAWNS ARE THERR FOR THE TAKING
BEER ME BOYS
just bend the space time contimuum and get dennis law to back heel that goal again maytee,beer me bud.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Online
Posts: 532
Re: PUT EM TO THE SWORD
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:16:01 PM
NEVER GONNA LIVE THAT QWALITY GAG DOWN
BEER ME BUD
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Online
Posts: 532
Re: PUT EM TO THE SWORD
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:21:09 PM
MATIC IS A CARTHORSE
GONNA DO IT IN A MIN COOPS. FRANNY LEE FLICK ON AND CLUB LEGEND LAW WITH THE FINISH
BEER ME BUD
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 171
The ace face.
Re: PUT EM TO THE SWORD
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:24:11 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 10:21:09 PM
MATIC IS A CARTHORSE
GONNA DO IT IN A MIN COOPS. FRANNY LEE FLICK ON AND CLUB LEGEND LAW WITH THE FINISH
BEER ME BUD
if it goes to pennas frannie will take the lot.
(probably dive in the box during the run up mind.
)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
