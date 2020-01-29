Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2020, 10:24:13 PM
Author Topic: PUT EM TO THE SWORD  (Read 23 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« on: Today at 10:06:18 PM »
COME ON CITEH :homer:

TENSE AS FUCK IN THE BEERSON HOUSE  klins

PRAWNS ARE THERR FOR THE TAKING :wanker:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:09:47 PM »
YER NEED TO GET SOME BEER INTO YER TO CALM YER NERVES THATS WHAT LEEDS FANS DO  mcl
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:15:17 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:06:18 PM
COME ON CITEH :homer:

TENSE AS FUCK IN THE BEERSON HOUSE  klins

PRAWNS ARE THERR FOR THE TAKING :wanker:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
just bend the space time contimuum and get dennis law to back heel that goal again maytee,beer me bud. :beer: :beer:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:16:01 PM »
NEVER GONNA LIVE THAT QWALITY GAG DOWN

 lost

 mcl

BEER ME BUD :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:21:09 PM »
MATIC IS A CARTHORSE :wanker:

GONNA DO IT IN A MIN COOPS. FRANNY LEE FLICK ON AND CLUB LEGEND LAW WITH THE FINISH :like:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:24:11 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:21:09 PM
MATIC IS A CARTHORSE :wanker:

GONNA DO IT IN A MIN COOPS. FRANNY LEE FLICK ON AND CLUB LEGEND LAW WITH THE FINISH :like:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
if it goes to pennas frannie will take the lot. :jowo5:
(probably dive in the box during the run up mind. :chrisk:)
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
