January 30, 2020, 11:44:23 AM
Author Topic: MadDog flounced?  (Read 249 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 392


« on: Yesterday at 09:27:39 PM »
No sign of the ragged old cunt.


mcl
RedSteel
Posts: 9 065

UTB


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:09:12 PM »
On holiday


RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 949


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:45:18 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 10:09:12 PM
On holiday





He's been back days
Glory Glory Man United
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 864


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:50:48 AM »
Defo a flounce.





 cry






 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 949


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:45:02 AM »
I'm wondering if he's Ayresome 89.

Dixie could be up to his old tricks.
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 392


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:37:13 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:45:02 AM
I'm wondering if he's Ayresome 89.

Dixie could be up to his old tricks.

Nah he hasn't called me Notts/Lenin/Oldfield yet so it can't be him.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 194



« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:43:18 AM »
He might be suffering from heat exhaustion given the amount of time he spends up Matty's arse
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 392


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:44:14 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:43:18 AM
He might be suffering from heat exhaustion given the amount of time he spends up Matty's arse

  mcl
Robbso
Posts: 14 301


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:13:43 AM »
Aww am I missed. Ill be honest sat in the sun a few weeks back reading the same shite posted by the same fuckwits made me realise what a waste of my time this place is coupled with the fact Im 95% certain that the deranged cunt bob is notts, who was proven to have posted private photos of my wife on here. I dont want to share a forum with a cowardly, stalking cunt like that. Ive had my name posted on here in full by another coward and I believe willie is a perverted lying crank.

 So all in all, yes a flounce it is. Anyone wishing to call me a paki, rapist sympathiser to my face, feel free, Ive said where I drink plenty of times. I wont hold my breath.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 864


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:19:20 AM »
 rava




Come back ye cunt.




I love ye.




 :like:
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 180


The ace face.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:27:01 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:19:20 AM
rava




Come back ye cunt.




I love ye.




 :like:
he was on about you.


 
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 864


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:32:36 AM »
 lost





 mcl





Phone him up and tell him to stop being a stupid cunt.






 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 194



« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:35:17 AM »
Knew I'd get a nibble  charles
monkeyman
Posts: 8 475


« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:37:46 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:32:36 AM
lost





 mcl





Phone him up and tell him to stop being a stupid cunt.






 
I HEARD HE AS A SORE THROAT BECAUSE OF ALL THE ARGUING IN THE CANARIES  klins
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 864


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:40:55 AM »
 charles
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
