January 30, 2020, 11:44:23 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MadDog flounced?
Topic: MadDog flounced? (Read 249 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 392
MadDog flounced?
Yesterday
at 09:27:39 PM
No sign of the ragged old cunt.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 065
UTB
Re: MadDog flounced?
Yesterday
at 10:09:12 PM
On holiday
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 949
Once in every lifetime
Re: MadDog flounced?
Yesterday
at 10:45:18 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 10:09:12 PM
On holiday
He's been back days
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 864
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 07:50:48 AM
Defo a flounce.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 949
Once in every lifetime
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 09:45:02 AM
I'm wondering if he's Ayresome 89.
Dixie could be up to his old tricks.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 392
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 10:37:13 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:45:02 AM
I'm wondering if he's Ayresome 89.
Dixie could be up to his old tricks.
Nah he hasn't called me Notts/Lenin/Oldfield yet so it can't be him.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 194
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 10:43:18 AM
He might be suffering from heat exhaustion given the amount of time he spends up Matty's arse
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 392
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 10:44:14 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 10:43:18 AM
He might be suffering from heat exhaustion given the amount of time he spends up Matty's arse
Robbso
Posts: 14 301
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 11:13:43 AM
Aww am I missed. Ill be honest sat in the sun a few weeks back reading the same shite posted by the same fuckwits made me realise what a waste of my time this place is coupled with the fact Im 95% certain that the deranged cunt bob is notts, who was proven to have posted private photos of my wife on here. I dont want to share a forum with a cowardly, stalking cunt like that. Ive had my name posted on here in full by another coward and I believe willie is a perverted lying crank.
So all in all, yes a flounce it is. Anyone wishing to call me a paki, rapist sympathiser to my face, feel free, Ive said where I drink plenty of times. I wont hold my breath.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 864
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 11:19:20 AM
Come back ye cunt.
I love ye.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 180
The ace face.
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 11:27:01 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 11:19:20 AM
Come back ye cunt.
I love ye.
he was on about you.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 864
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 11:32:36 AM
Phone him up and tell him to stop being a stupid cunt.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 194
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 11:35:17 AM
Knew I'd get a nibble
monkeyman
Posts: 8 475
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 11:32:36 AM
Phone him up and tell him to stop being a stupid cunt.
I HEARD HE AS A SORE THROAT BECAUSE OF ALL THE ARGUING IN THE CANARIES
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 864
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MadDog flounced?
Today
at 11:40:55 AM
