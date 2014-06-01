Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 301





Posts: 14 301

Re: MadDog flounced? « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:13:43 AM » Aww am I missed. Ill be honest sat in the sun a few weeks back reading the same shite posted by the same fuckwits made me realise what a waste of my time this place is coupled with the fact Im 95% certain that the deranged cunt bob is notts, who was proven to have posted private photos of my wife on here. I dont want to share a forum with a cowardly, stalking cunt like that. Ive had my name posted on here in full by another coward and I believe willie is a perverted lying crank.



So all in all, yes a flounce it is. Anyone wishing to call me a paki, rapist sympathiser to my face, feel free, Ive said where I drink plenty of times. I wont hold my breath.