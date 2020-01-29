|
TerryCochranesSocks
No-one should ever defend Alistair Campbell, he is a grade A cunt.
DowningAlbion
We share a common ancestor with apes but we're not descended from them.
Great Apes or Hominids is the family we belong to along with gorillas, chimps, bononobos and orangutans. We are one of the Great Ape species
We have a common Ancestor with Chimpanzees and Bonobos but are not descended from them, that is possibly what you were thinking
DowningAlbion
|
So is it OK to call someone a fuckin gorilla?
Eastern or Western?
Jimmy Cooper
|
So is it OK to call someone a fuckin gorilla?
Yes, it's perfectly acceptable as long as you don't prefix it with the word Wog.
wog gorilla? , golly.
what if you called them a guerrilla,-referring to actions or activities performed in an impromptu way, often without authorization.
that would confuse them.
DowningAlbion
|
Agreed there is no racism or racist intent in that quote it's about all human beings...
But if you don't understand Shakespeare you could assume it means just you to compensate for your own stupidity
Jimmy Cooper
|
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD 👎
Glisters
Happy to help
depends if you're directly quoting the play or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help.
Squarewheelbike
|
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD 👎
Glisters
Happy to help
depends if you're directly quoting the play or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help.
'Arry, happy to help!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD 👎
Glisters
Happy to help
depends if you're directly quoting the play or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help.
Either right or wrong. Fuck off
Jimmy Cooper
|
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD 👎
Glisters
Happy to help
depends if you're directly quoting the play or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help.
Either right or wrong. Fuck off
doesn't really work coming from a white collar sexagenarian bob, you don't have the presence to carry it of, happy to help.
(how's the fiat convertible (you're too old for)
LEON TROTSKY
|
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD 👎
Glisters
Happy to help
LIFE.... IS A TALE TOLD BY AN IDIOT, FULL OF SOUND AND FURY, SIGNIFYING NOTHING...
SLING YA HOOK DAFT CUNT 👍
Jimmy Cooper
|
if you google search the phrase you get the following hits
Glitters 2.5M hits
Glisters is 45k
Harry is right - you should know he knows his Shakespeare
we can all quote Bill thanks to google.
(it's context that counts.
)
SmogOnTour
|
LBC just read out statement from ITN, appears to be more to it than one tweet!
Listening to the ITN release and the fact Stewart himself admitted "errors", it seems it's not just this tweet.
Now emerging that it was "several" posts, not just one. Maybe he was pissed, he's got form.
Now emerging that it was "several" posts, not just one. Maybe he was pissed, he's got form.
He has used the same quote twice before but at two white people ... even rational POC are claiming it is ridiculous.
And what Terry says above - spot on.
What I've heard is not those posts, but other stuff.
You're absolutely itching to start screaming "racist", aren't you? Make yourself feel big and righteous.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD 👎
Glisters
Happy to help
depends if you're directly quoting the play or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help.
Either right or wrong. Fuck off
doesn't really work coming from a white collar sexagenarian bob, you don't have the presence to carry it of, happy to help.
(how's the fiat convertible (you're too old for)
Lovely, thanks. I attract blue rinses for fun. Ex members of Pans People, that sort of stuff
Jimmy Cooper
|
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD 👎
Glisters
Happy to help
depends if you're directly quoting the play or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help.
Either right or wrong. Fuck off
doesn't really work coming from a white collar sexagenarian bob, you don't have the presence to carry it of, happy to help.
(how's the fiat convertible (you're too old for)
Lovely, thanks. I attract blue rinses for fun. Ex members of Pans People, that sort of stuff
Living the dream Bob you saucy old devil.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "