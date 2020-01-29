Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍  (Read 803 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: January 29, 2020, 08:14:40 PM »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/alastair-stewart-quit-after-black-21388453?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main


👍👍👍  TELL THEM THE TRUTH ALISTAIR 😀😀😀
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: January 29, 2020, 08:32:42 PM »
He had used the same phrase from Shakespeare that made reference to an ape (animals all races originate from) to two white gentlemen but nothing happened. He then said it to a black man called Martin Shapland and he played the race card even though there was nothing racist. The same twat called the chancellor a coconut and guess what? fuck all.
38red
« Reply #2 on: January 29, 2020, 10:18:21 PM »
We share a common ancestor with apes but we're not descended from them.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: January 29, 2020, 11:59:31 PM »
How dare you?
Lids is proud of his Pygmy Marmoset lineage.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 AM »
Ranvir Singh defends Alastair Stewart - he is not a racist

What a horrible culture we have created with these race card players and the easily outraged cult. Looked at this cunt on twitter, he redefines the term arrogance

https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/ranvir-singh-hits-back-alastair-21391385
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:15:06 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:09:51 AM
Ranvir Singh defends Alastair Campbell - he is not a racist

What a horrible culture we have created with these race card players and the easily outraged cult. Looked at this cunt on twitter, he redefines the term arrogance

https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/ranvir-singh-hits-back-alastair-21391385

No-one should ever defend Alistair Campbell, he is a grade A cunt.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 AM »
Why Terry? Could be easily swayed if you have something on him
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:55:53 AM »
Alistair Campbell is the cunt who facilitated the Iraq war by "sexing up" the documents to make it look as though Sadam had WOMD.

The newsreader who has lost his job by quoting Shakespeare to race card playing fucking arsehole is Alistair Stewart, who appears to be one of the nicest blokes you could wish to meet.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:43:03 PM »
Thanks Terry  hadn't realised I'd used that cunt's surname
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:11:24 PM »
LBC just read out statement from ITN, appears to be more to it than one tweet!
DowningAlbion
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:18:35 PM »
Quote from: 38red on January 29, 2020, 10:18:21 PM
We share a common ancestor with apes but we're not descended from them.

Great Apes or Hominids is the family we belong to along with gorillas, chimps, bononobos and orangutans. We are one of the Great Ape species

We have a common Ancestor with Chimpanzees and Bonobos but are not descended from them, that is possibly what you were thinking
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:20:35 PM »
So is it OK to call someone a fuckin gorilla?
DowningAlbion
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:26:02 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 03:20:35 PM
So is it OK to call someone a fuckin gorilla?


Eastern or Western?
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:28:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 03:20:35 PM
So is it OK to call someone a fuckin gorilla?


Yes, it's perfectly acceptable as long as you don't prefix it with the word Wog.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:40:08 PM »
 mcl
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:41:19 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:28:06 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 03:20:35 PM
So is it OK to call someone a fuckin gorilla?


Yes, it's perfectly acceptable as long as you don't prefix it with the word Wog.
wog gorilla? , golly. mick
what if you called them a guerrilla,-referring to actions or activities performed in an impromptu way, often without authorization.
that would confuse them. mcl
Wee_Willie
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:50:15 PM »
The complainant is an out and out racist looking at his twitter comments. As we live in a culture of inequality this poc like all racist pocs cannot be charged with racism.

https://twitter.com/JarvisDupont/status/1222865644863000579?s=09
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:15:10 PM »
People looking to find offence in places where there really isn't any are doing the actual racists a favour; in the long term real racism will blend in with the falsely accused, and thrive.
It's the boy who cried racist.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:18:39 PM »
Listening to the ITN release and the fact Stewart himself admitted "errors", it seems it's not just this tweet.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:21:05 PM »
HAVE YOU SEEN THE CLIP OF THE FAT 4 EYED CUNT  😂

HE'S EAT SOME KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN IN HIS LIFE THAT CUNT  👍😂👍
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:27:56 PM »
they did the same with danny baker, no chance to explain themselves or apologise and move on. tried in the court of public opinion now. :wanker:
DowningAlbion
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:19:04 PM »
Agreed there is no racism or racist intent in that quote it's about all human beings...

But if you don't understand Shakespeare you could assume it means just you to compensate for your own stupidity souey
Bill Buxton
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:32:27 PM »
It's a sign of the times that turds like Shapland are able to play the race card at any time. I suspect he will come to regret his actions.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:37:52 PM »
Now emerging that it was "several" posts, not just one. Maybe he was pissed, he's got form.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:39:16 PM »
He should learn not to post when drunk.




Like me.















 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:44:22 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 05:39:16 PM
He should learn not to post when drunk.




Like me.















 


👍😂😂😂👍
Wee_Willie
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:37:52 PM
Now emerging that it was "several" posts, not just one. Maybe he was pissed, he's got form.

He has used the same quote twice before but at two white people ... even rational POC are claiming it is ridiculous.

And what Terry says above - spot on. 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:42:55 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:37:52 PM
Now emerging that it was "several" posts, not just one. Maybe he was pissed, he's got form.

He has used the same quote twice before but at two white people ... even rational POC are claiming it is ridiculous.

And what Terry says above - spot on. 

What I've heard is not those posts,  but other stuff.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:48:49 PM »
He is backtracking and getting absolutely mullered on twitter and rightly so. He has deleted all his racist tweets towards white people that people have captured and sent to him. Some people have reported him to his employer so he might expect to be handed a P45 himself. He has taken a Shakespearean quote completely out of context.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:57:23 PM »
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD  👎
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:01:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:57:23 PM
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD  👎

Glisters

Happy to help
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:03:07 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:01:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:57:23 PM
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD  👎

Glisters

Happy to help



Damn, beat me to it!
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:19:53 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:01:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:57:23 PM
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD  👎

Glisters

Happy to help


depends if you're directly quoting the play  or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help. :lids:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:22:10 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:19:53 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:01:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:57:23 PM
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD  👎

Glisters

Happy to help


depends if you're directly quoting the play  or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help. :lids:

'Arry, happy to help!
Flyers Nap
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 07:25:20 PM »
Gary Glister 🤔
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 07:25:52 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:19:53 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:01:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:57:23 PM
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD  👎

Glisters

Happy to help


depends if you're directly quoting the play  or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help. :lids:

Either right or wrong. Fuck off
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:31:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:25:52 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:19:53 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:01:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:57:23 PM
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD  👎

Glisters

Happy to help


depends if you're directly quoting the play  or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help. :lids:

Either right or wrong. Fuck off
doesn't really work coming from a white collar sexagenarian bob, you don't have the presence to carry it of, happy to help. :like:
(how's the  fiat convertible (you're too old for)
Skinz
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 07:40:22 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:15:10 PM
People looking to find offence in places where there really isn't any are doing the actual racists a favour; in the long term real racism will blend in with the falsely accused, and thrive.
It's the boy who cried racist.

This is true, and it's usually white, privileged lefties doing it. Plus, at one point being called a racist made you feel uncomfortable. Now, no fucker gives a fuck. They've watered down the true meaning of racism(same with the word 'Nazi').

They'll be in for one hell of a shock if we do branch further right.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 07:48:10 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:01:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:57:23 PM
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD  👎

Glisters

Happy to help


LIFE.... IS A TALE TOLD BY AN  IDIOT, FULL OF SOUND AND FURY, SIGNIFYING NOTHING...


SLING YA HOOK DAFT CUNT 👍
Wee_Willie
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 08:09:33 PM »
if you google search the phrase you get the following hits

Glitters  2.5M hits

Glisters is 45k

Harry is right - you should know he knows his Shakespeare  monkey
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:22:06 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:09:33 PM
if you google search the phrase you get the following hits

Glitters  2.5M hits

Glisters is 45k

Harry is right - you should know he knows his Shakespeare  monkey
we can all quote Bill  thanks to google. jc
(it's context that counts. :chrisk:)
calamity
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:34:24 PM »
I worked with a cockney gobshite in a previous job, ex merchant navy so obviously a wrong un.

Anyway we went for lunch and their was another Brit in the queue, the cockney asked him where he was from Manchester mate

Oh another northern monkey like him

The guy was black.

Was silent for a few moments until the Jamaican guy we had lunch with piped up hes not racist, hes just a thick gobshite

 souey
SmogOnTour
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:44:10 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:11:24 PM
LBC just read out statement from ITN, appears to be more to it than one tweet!

Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:18:39 PM
Listening to the ITN release and the fact Stewart himself admitted "errors", it seems it's not just this tweet.

Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:37:52 PM
Now emerging that it was "several" posts, not just one. Maybe he was pissed, he's got form.

Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:42:55 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:58:53 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:37:52 PM
Now emerging that it was "several" posts, not just one. Maybe he was pissed, he's got form.

He has used the same quote twice before but at two white people ... even rational POC are claiming it is ridiculous.

And what Terry says above - spot on. 

What I've heard is not those posts,  but other stuff.

You're absolutely itching to start screaming "racist", aren't you? Make yourself feel big and righteous.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:32:23 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:31:44 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:25:52 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:19:53 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:01:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:57:23 PM
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD  👎

Glisters

Happy to help


depends if you're directly quoting the play  or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help. :lids:

Either right or wrong. Fuck off
doesn't really work coming from a white collar sexagenarian bob, you don't have the presence to carry it of, happy to help. :like:
(how's the  fiat convertible (you're too old for)

Lovely, thanks. I attract blue rinses for fun. Ex members of Pans People, that sort of stuff
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:57:46 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:32:23 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:31:44 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:25:52 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:19:53 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:01:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:57:23 PM
ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD  👎

Glisters

Happy to help


depends if you're directly quoting the play  or using the predominant form.Arry' was using the general term so no need for the correction.
happy to help. :lids:

Either right or wrong. Fuck off
doesn't really work coming from a white collar sexagenarian bob, you don't have the presence to carry it of, happy to help. :like:
(how's the  fiat convertible (you're too old for)

Lovely, thanks. I attract blue rinses for fun. Ex members of Pans People, that sort of stuff
Living the dream Bob you saucy old devil. mcl
