|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DowningAlbion
|
We share a common ancestor with apes but we're not descended from them.
Great Apes or Hominids is the family we belong to along with gorillas, chimps, bononobos and orangutans. We are one of the Great Ape species
We have a common Ancestor with Chimpanzees and Bonobos but are not descended from them, that is possibly what you were thinking
|
|
|
|
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
|
|
|
|
DowningAlbion
|
So is it OK to call someone a fuckin gorilla?
Eastern or Western?
|
|
|
|
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
So is it OK to call someone a fuckin gorilla?
Yes, it's perfectly acceptable as long as you don't prefix it with the word Wog.
wog gorilla? , golly.
what if you called them a guerrilla,-referring to actions or activities performed in an impromptu way, often without authorization.
that would confuse them.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DowningAlbion
|
Agreed there is no racism or racist intent in that quote it's about all human beings...
But if you don't understand Shakespeare you could assume it means just you to compensate for your own stupidity
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:39 PM by DowningAlbion »
|
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|