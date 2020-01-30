LEON TROTSKY

GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
on: Yesterday at 08:14:40 PM
https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/alastair-stewart-quit-after-black-21388453?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main





👍👍👍 TELL THEM THE TRUTH ALISTAIR 😀😀😀 👍👍👍 TELL THEM THE TRUTH ALISTAIR 😀😀😀

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:32:42 PM
He had used the same phrase from Shakespeare that made reference to an ape (animals all races originate from) to two white gentlemen but nothing happened. He then said it to a black man called Martin Shapland and he played the race card even though there was nothing racist. The same twat called the chancellor a coconut and guess what? fuck all.

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:59:31 PM
How dare you?

Lids is proud of his Pygmy Marmoset lineage.

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:09:51 AM



What a horrible culture we have created with these race card players and the easily outraged cult. Looked at this cunt on twitter, he redefines the term arrogance



https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/ranvir-singh-hits-back-alastair-21391385 Ranvir Singh defends Alastair Stewart - he is not a racist
What a horrible culture we have created with these race card players and the easily outraged cult. Looked at this cunt on twitter, he redefines the term arrogance

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:15:06 AM



What a horrible culture we have created with these race card players and the easily outraged cult. Looked at this cunt on twitter, he redefines the term arrogance



https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/ranvir-singh-hits-back-alastair-21391385

Ranvir Singh defends Alastair- he is not a racistWhat a horrible culture we have created with these race card players and the easily outraged cult. Looked at this cunt on twitter, he redefines the term arrogance

No-one should ever defend Alistair Campbell, he is a grade A cunt. No-one should ever defend Alistair Campbell, he is a grade A cunt.

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:55:53 AM
Alistair Campbell is the cunt who facilitated the Iraq war by "sexing up" the documents to make it look as though Sadam had WOMD.



The newsreader who has lost his job by quoting Shakespeare to race card playing fucking arsehole is Alistair Stewart, who appears to be one of the nicest blokes you could wish to meet.

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #9 on: Today at 02:11:24 PM
LBC just read out statement from ITN, appears to be more to it than one tweet!

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #10 on: Today at 03:18:35 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 10:18:21 PM We share a common ancestor with apes but we're not descended from them.



Great Apes or Hominids is the family we belong to along with gorillas, chimps, bononobos and orangutans. We are one of the Great Ape species



We have a common Ancestor with Chimpanzees and Bonobos but are not descended from them, that is possibly what you were thinking Great Apes or Hominids is the family we belong to along with gorillas, chimps, bononobos and orangutans. We are one of the Great Ape species
We have a common Ancestor with Chimpanzees and Bonobos but are not descended from them, that is possibly what you were thinking

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #11 on: Today at 03:20:35 PM
So is it OK to call someone a fuckin gorilla?









Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #16 on: Today at 03:50:15 PM



https://twitter.com/JarvisDupont/status/1222865644863000579?s=09 The complainant is an out and out racist looking at his twitter comments. As we live in a culture of inequality this poc like all racist pocs cannot be charged with racism.

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #17 on: Today at 04:15:10 PM
People looking to find offence in places where there really isn't any are doing the actual racists a favour; in the long term real racism will blend in with the falsely accused, and thrive.

It's the boy who cried racist.

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #18 on: Today at 04:18:39 PM
Listening to the ITN release and the fact Stewart himself admitted "errors", it seems it's not just this tweet.

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #19 on: Today at 04:21:05 PM
HAVE YOU SEEN THE CLIP OF THE FAT 4 EYED CUNT 😂



HE'S EAT SOME KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN IN HIS LIFE THAT CUNT 👍😂👍

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #20 on: Today at 04:27:56 PM
they did the same with danny baker, no chance to explain themselves or apologise and move on. tried in the court of public opinion now.

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #21 on: Today at 05:19:04 PM



Agreed there is no racism or racist intent in that quote it's about all human beings...
But if you don't understand Shakespeare you could assume it means just you to compensate for your own stupidity

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #22 on: Today at 05:32:27 PM
It's a sign of the times that turds like Shapland are able to play the race card at any time. I suspect he will come to regret his actions.

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #24 on: Today at 05:39:16 PM









Like me.































He should learn not to post when drunk.
Like me.

Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Reply #26 on: Today at 05:58:53 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:37:52 PM Now emerging that it was "several" posts, not just one. Maybe he was pissed, he's got form.



He has used the same quote twice before but at two white people ... even rational POC are claiming it is ridiculous.



And what Terry says above - spot on. He has used the same quote twice before but at two white people ... even rational POC are claiming it is ridiculous.
And what Terry says above - spot on.