January 30, 2020, 12:04:13 AM
GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
Author
Topic: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
LEON TROTSKY
GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/alastair-stewart-quit-after-black-21388453?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
👍👍👍 TELL THEM THE TRUTH ALISTAIR 😀😀😀
Wee_Willie
Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
He had used the same phrase from Shakespeare that made reference to an ape (animals all races originate from) to two white gentlemen but nothing happened. He then said it to a black man called Martin Shapland and he played the race card even though there was nothing racist. The same twat called the chancellor a coconut and guess what? fuck all.
38red
Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
We share a common ancestor with apes but we're not descended from them.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍
How dare you?
Lids is proud of his Pygmy Marmoset lineage.
Loading...