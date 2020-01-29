Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2020, 10:24:08 PM
Topic: GOOD OLD ALISTAIR 👍😂👍  (Read 127 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 08:14:40 PM »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/alastair-stewart-quit-after-black-21388453?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main


👍👍👍  TELL THEM THE TRUTH ALISTAIR 😀😀😀
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:32:42 PM »
He had used the same phrase from Shakespeare that made reference to an ape (animals all races originate from) to two white gentlemen but nothing happened. He then said it to a black man called Martin Shapland and he played the race card even though there was nothing racist. The same twat called the chancellor a coconut and guess what? fuck all.
38red
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:18:21 PM »
We share a common ancestor with apes but we're not descended from them.
