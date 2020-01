MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 3 948







Posts: 3 948

Re: Nigel Farage farewell to the EU speech in Brussels « Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:18:50 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:14:34 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 03:41:18 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:28:36 PM That Irish crone in the Chair has a face that would curdle milk.



yeah but in what way is she an IRA sympathiser. You said she was?

yeah but in what way is she an IRA sympathiser. You said she was?

Cousin of Martin McGuiness.

Cousin of Martin McGuiness.

I don't think that i true but its pretty irrevelant unless we are all supposed to share the same views as our cousins? She once tried to stand against Martin McGuinness and Sinn Fein for Irish President but she never got the nod. She has only ever been a member of the very respectable Fine Gael party who oppose armed republicanism and I cant see any evidence of her ever saying anything to support the IRA? So was it just a groundless slur on your behalf? I don't think that i true but its pretty irrevelant unless we are all supposed to share the same views as our cousins? She once tried to stand against Martin McGuinness and Sinn Fein for Irish President but she never got the nod. She has only ever been a member of the very respectable Fine Gael party who oppose armed republicanism and I cant see any evidence of her ever saying anything to support the IRA? So was it just a groundless slur on your behalf?