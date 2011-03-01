Great speech by Nigel. The IRA sympathising harridan in the Chair showed her true colours . I do think there is a little score to settle with the Irish, who have behaved like the little shit ,who eggs on the fight,but keeps in the background. Time for a glass or two of Chilean red methinks,and savour the moment. We have left the building and are not coming back.



Why would you say Mairead McGuinness is an IRA sympathiser?