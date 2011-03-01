Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 30, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Nigel Farage farewell to the EU speech in Brussels
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 186



Yesterday at 06:55:12 PM
He is some orator like ...

https://twitter.com/Michael_Heaver/status/1222565565732204546?s=09
tunstall
Posts: 2 970


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:58:38 PM
bet you were bar tight watching that

:ukfist:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 731


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:03:39 PM
What a monumental deluded dickhead!
Erimus44
Posts: 277


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:23:51 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:03:39 PM
What a monumental deluded dickhead!

Enough about yourself...
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 080


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:30:27 PM
Great speech by Nigel. The IRA sympathising harridan in the Chair showed her true colours . I do think there is a little score to settle with the Irish, who have behaved like the little shit ,who eggs on the fight,but keeps in the background. Time for a glass or two of Chilean red  methinks,and savour the moment. We have left the building and are not coming back.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 172


The ace face.


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:43:57 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:03:39 PM
What a monumental deluded dickhead!
he's been the most influential political figure of the past ten years,like him or not.Cheap insults without elaboration make you look like a dickhead.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 731


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:50:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:43:57 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:03:39 PM
What a monumental deluded dickhead!
he's been the most influential political figure of the past ten years,like him or not.Cheap insults without elaboration make you look like a dickhead.

I don't need to elaborate, we all know he's a chancer funded by seriously shadowy figures with no thought beyond their and their friends short term bank balances!
mingebag
Posts: 4 218



Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:55:51 PM
Don't think I could name many politicians who aren't doing what you claim Mr Bike  :pd:
Its just the scale that changes 
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 172


The ace face.


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:33:47 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:50:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:43:57 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:03:39 PM
What a monumental deluded dickhead!
he's been the most influential political figure of the past ten years,like him or not.Cheap insults without elaboration make you look like a dickhead.

I don't need to elaborate, we all know he's a chancer funded by seriously shadowy figures with no thought beyond their and their friends short term bank balances!
You know a lot for a stagehand,is he in league with George soros  .
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 386


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:25:58 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:55:12 PM
He is some orator like ...

https://twitter.com/Michael_Heaver/status/1222565565732204546?s=09

Haha Fantastic   :nige: :nige:

I've said this before and I'll say it again but the best thing about Farage is he upsets all the right people.

Onto secure Trump's second term now.

#winning

 :nige: :nige: :nige:
towz
Posts: 7 634


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:47:21 PM
What a monumental arsehole
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 386


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:53:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:47:21 PM
What a monumental arsehole

#winning  :nige: :nige: :nige:
RedSteel
Posts: 9 065

UTB


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:07:17 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:47:21 PM
What a monumental arsehole

Think it is time to move on Towz, make the best of it because it is happening. I really don't get how bitter people can be when they lose fair and square.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 946



Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:06:42 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 07:30:27 PM
Great speech by Nigel. The IRA sympathising harridan in the Chair showed her true colours . I do think there is a little score to settle with the Irish, who have behaved like the little shit ,who eggs on the fight,but keeps in the background. Time for a glass or two of Chilean red  methinks,and savour the moment. We have left the building and are not coming back.

Why would you say Mairead McGuinness is an IRA sympathiser?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 066



Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:35:22 PM
Haha. Just seen him. :)

Dear God. Not embarrassing, no sir :)
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 752


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:50:28 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:47:21 PM
What a monumental arsehole

Thing is Towz hes been massively effective, unlike any left wing politician of the last decade.
Thats got to smart a bit.
  :nige:
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 144



Reply #16 on: Today at 12:00:38 AM
Best politician in my lifetime 🇬🇧
Skinz
Posts: 1 984


Reply #17 on: Today at 12:02:29 AM
Two more sleeps  :bc:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 297

Pack o cunts


Reply #18 on: Today at 12:13:45 AM
Preeeeesenting.....


Squarewheelbike and towz


'The Monumental Men'
 :alf: :alf:
towz
Posts: 7 634


Reply #19 on: Today at 03:49:25 AM
Oh no it's got nothing to do with his politics, Brexit or whatever I have accepted Brexit is going ahead for better or worse.

The fact that Farrage is a classless smug rabble rousing cunt with zero integrity is my beef. If this is the kind of person you idolize I pity you
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 854


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #20 on: Today at 06:54:06 AM
'If you break the rules you get cut off. Please remove the flags.'





 






Fuck off you cunt.







 
towz
Posts: 7 634


Reply #21 on: Today at 07:29:06 AM
Those flags were fucking embarassing, they looked right a right bunch of wankers
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 854


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #22 on: Today at 07:42:36 AM
And she reacted like a petulant fuckin child.




 mcl
towz
Posts: 7 634


Reply #23 on: Today at 07:44:12 AM
I thought she was perfectly calm and dignified, polar opposite of that prat Farage
