January 29, 2020, 07:00:01 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Nigel Farage farewell to the EU speech in Brussels  (Read 10 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 06:55:12 PM »
He is some orator like ...

https://twitter.com/Michael_Heaver/status/1222565565732204546?s=09
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:58:38 PM »
bet you were bar tight watching that

:ukfist:
