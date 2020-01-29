Welcome,
January 29, 2020, 07:00:01 PM
Nigel Farage farewell to the EU speech in Brussels
Author
Topic: Nigel Farage farewell to the EU speech in Brussels
Wee_Willie
Nigel Farage farewell to the EU speech in Brussels
Today
at 06:55:12 PM »
He is some orator like ...
https://twitter.com/Michael_Heaver/status/1222565565732204546?s=09
tunstall
Re: Nigel Farage farewell to the EU speech in Brussels
Today
at 06:58:38 PM »
bet you were bar tight watching that
