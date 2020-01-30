Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 30, 2020, 09:46:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: RICHARLISON  (Read 147 times)
Ayresome89

Offline Offline

Posts: 31


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:13:07 PM »
Barca bidded £85m for him  mick
Logged
Ayresome89

Offline Offline

Posts: 31


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:16:32 PM »
And Everton have rejected the bid  mick  mick mick
Logged
dixieland
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 270


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:58:55 AM »
Everton now denying that Barca have made an offer which makes sense why they didn't accept it.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 