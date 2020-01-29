Welcome,
January 29, 2020, 06:59:50 PM
RICHARLISON
Topic: RICHARLISON
Ayresome89
RICHARLISON
Today
at 06:13:07 PM »
Barca bidded £85m for him
Ayresome89
Today
at 06:16:32 PM »
And Everton have rejected the bid
