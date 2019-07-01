If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.
You silly cunt.
Talking like a religious nutter.
You have to be a religious nutter to think that being overly sexually promiscuous is a morally repugnant act?
Ask that poor cunt who ended up dead in Barrymore's bathtub with an arsehole the size of a football how progressive that is.
I have no problem with gay people who are just normal people who are sexually attracted to people of the same sex.
That's not what our society wants gay people to be, they have to be degenerate faggots who think their sexuality excuses their promiscuity and rewards the most weird sexual exploits. They have to be in a race to the bottom, parading around with dildos and wearing gimp outfits, stripping in front of children. Promoting trans-sexuality.
If you think that shit is a product of a healthy society you're mentally deranged.
We're quickly approaching Weimar Republic levels of degeneracy in Western democracies- that ended so well the last time.