Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2020, 10:24:02 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Please allow me to introduce a new COB hero  (Read 352 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 185



View Profile
« on: Today at 12:22:48 PM »
Israel Folau

Being vilified already by the BBC.

If he was a black rapist, albeit a polite one, they'd be celebrating.

With a name like that boreme will have a new hate figure
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 170


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:28:02 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:22:48 PM
Israel Folau

Being vilified already by the BBC.

If he was a black rapist, albeit a polite one, they'd be celebrating.

With a name like that boreme will have a new hate figure
well I had to google him, just another religious bigot but he's not preaching hate so he's entitled to an opinion,the media make these stories worse than they are. :wanker:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Online Online

Posts: 532


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:05:36 PM »
WHENS YOUR RANK FAT SON JOINING COB?

GONNA SPARK HIM STRAIGHT OUT MONSSSTTTA STYLE :mido:

BEER ME WEEWILLYNOWINKY :wanker:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 386


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:44:29 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:22:48 PM
Israel Folau

Being vilified already by the BBC.

If he was a black rapist, albeit a polite one, they'd be celebrating.

With a name like that boreme will have a new hate figure

If he were a Muslim this would be brushed under the carpet and the degenerate faggots would keep their mouths shut.
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 813



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:26:12 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:44:29 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:22:48 PM
Israel Folau

Being vilified already by the BBC.

If he was a black rapist, albeit a polite one, they'd be celebrating.

With a name like that boreme will have a new hate figure

If he were a Muslim this would be brushed under the carpet and the degenerate faggots would keep their mouths shut.


poor, lad, very poor
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 386


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:52:03 PM »
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.

You silly cunt.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 170


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:01:29 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:52:03 PM
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.

You silly cunt.
Talking like a religious nutter. :pope2:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 813



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:15:15 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:01:29 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:52:03 PM
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.

You silly cunt.
Talking like a religious nutter. :pope2:

He makes you look like a raging lefty doyle Jimmy  mcl
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 170


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:26:58 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 04:15:15 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:01:29 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:52:03 PM
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.

You silly cunt.
Talking like a religious nutter. :pope2:

He makes you look like a raging lefty doyle Jimmy  mcl
Instead of the apolitical centrist I am.
only gibbo gets my blind faith because he has only good intentions for the club and area. :jowo4:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 256


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:32:47 PM »
Blind Faith you say  mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 170


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:41:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:32:47 PM
Blind Faith you say  mick
Its what gibbo (peace be upon him. :pope2:) asked for. :jowo2:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 386


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:30:25 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:01:29 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:52:03 PM
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.

You silly cunt.
Talking like a religious nutter. :pope2:

You have to be a religious nutter to think that being overly sexually promiscuous is a morally repugnant act?

Ask that poor cunt who ended up dead in Barrymore's bathtub with an arsehole the size of a football how progressive that is.

I have no problem with gay people who are just normal people who are sexually attracted to people of the same sex.

That's not what our society wants gay people to be, they have to be degenerate faggots who think their sexuality excuses their promiscuity and rewards the most weird sexual exploits. They have to be in a race to the bottom, parading around with dildos and wearing gimp outfits, stripping in front of children. Promoting trans-sexuality.

If you think that shit is a product of a healthy society you're mentally deranged.
We're quickly approaching Weimar Republic levels of degeneracy in Western democracies- that ended so well the last time.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 170


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:05:29 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:30:25 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:01:29 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:52:03 PM
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.

You silly cunt.
Talking like a religious nutter. :pope2:

You have to be a religious nutter to think that being overly sexually promiscuous is a morally repugnant act?

Ask that poor cunt who ended up dead in Barrymore's bathtub with an arsehole the size of a football how progressive that is.

I have no problem with gay people who are just normal people who are sexually attracted to people of the same sex.

That's not what our society wants gay people to be, they have to be degenerate faggots who think their sexuality excuses their promiscuity and rewards the most weird sexual exploits. They have to be in a race to the bottom, parading around with dildos and wearing gimp outfits, stripping in front of children. Promoting trans-sexuality.

If you think that shit is a product of a healthy society you're mentally deranged.
We're quickly approaching Weimar Republic levels of degeneracy in Western democracies- that ended so well the last time.
Cabaret wasnt a documentary  you know.  :basil:
are you chief constable James anderton . :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 731


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:29:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:30:25 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:01:29 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:52:03 PM
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.

You silly cunt.
Talking like a religious nutter. :pope2:

You have to be a religious nutter to think that being overly sexually promiscuous is a morally repugnant act?

Ask that poor cunt who ended up dead in Barrymore's bathtub with an arsehole the size of a football how progressive that is.

I have no problem with gay people who are just normal people who are sexually attracted to people of the same sex.

That's not what our society wants gay people to be, they have to be degenerate faggots who think their sexuality excuses their promiscuity and rewards the most weird sexual exploits. They have to be in a race to the bottom, parading around with dildos and wearing gimp outfits, stripping in front of children. Promoting trans-sexuality.

If you think that shit is a product of a healthy society you're mentally deranged.
We're quickly approaching Weimar Republic levels of degeneracy in Western democracies- that ended so well the last time.

I think you need to have a lie down!
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 256


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:04:11 PM »
sounds like he wants a good bumming
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 170


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:18:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:11 PM
sounds like he wants a good bumming
You offering. :matty:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 386


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:22:12 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:05:29 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:30:25 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:01:29 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:52:03 PM
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.

You silly cunt.
Talking like a religious nutter. :pope2:

You have to be a religious nutter to think that being overly sexually promiscuous is a morally repugnant act?

Ask that poor cunt who ended up dead in Barrymore's bathtub with an arsehole the size of a football how progressive that is.

I have no problem with gay people who are just normal people who are sexually attracted to people of the same sex.

That's not what our society wants gay people to be, they have to be degenerate faggots who think their sexuality excuses their promiscuity and rewards the most weird sexual exploits. They have to be in a race to the bottom, parading around with dildos and wearing gimp outfits, stripping in front of children. Promoting trans-sexuality.

If you think that shit is a product of a healthy society you're mentally deranged.
We're quickly approaching Weimar Republic levels of degeneracy in Western democracies- that ended so well the last time.
Cabaret wasnt a documentary  you know.  :basil:
are you chief constable James anderton . :chrisk:







Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 170


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:44:11 PM »
Are those out of your private collection. :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 386


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:58:57 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:44:11 PM
Are those out of your private collection. :chrisk:

I just googled FMTTM Pride 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 170


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:12:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:58:57 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:44:11 PM
Are those out of your private collection. :chrisk:

I just googled FMTTM Pride 
rava
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 