Ayresome89

Juninho « on: January 29, 2020, 11:35:53 AM » Was the best Brazilian ever to play in the premier League.



Was he in the top 3 south Americans to play in the premier League ?

Dicky2006

Re: Juninho « Reply #1 on: January 29, 2020, 11:57:58 AM » Sergio Aguero

Luis Suarez

Alexis Sanchez



So no not really.

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

Wee_Willie

Re: Juninho « Reply #3 on: January 29, 2020, 12:06:50 PM » Ossie Ardles

Wee_Willie

Re: Juninho « Reply #6 on: January 29, 2020, 12:28:48 PM » Suarez



Gilberto Silva



Juninho up there as was some of Emerson's cameo performances.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Re: Juninho « Reply #8 on: January 29, 2020, 12:35:12 PM » Are Firminho and Coutino Brazilian?

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 902Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Juninho « Reply #11 on: January 29, 2020, 12:49:30 PM »







Your crack is much better than Clems like.











Your crack is much better than Clems like. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: Juninho « Reply #16 on: January 29, 2020, 01:34:10 PM » This is a strange thread.



Dixieland asked me to post this very same thread just about 3 weeks ago.

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: Juninho « Reply #17 on: January 29, 2020, 02:45:35 PM » If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.



Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 305Pack o cunts Re: Juninho « Reply #18 on: January 29, 2020, 02:48:20 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on January 29, 2020, 02:45:35 PM If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.







He was only just beaten into second behind that dwarf that played for Chelsea in the Player of The Year comp.

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 6 747 Re: Juninho « Reply #22 on: January 29, 2020, 06:03:35 PM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on January 29, 2020, 02:48:20 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on January 29, 2020, 02:45:35 PM If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.







He was only just beaten into second behind that dwarf that played for Chelsea in the Player of The Year comp.

He was only just beaten into second behind that dwarf that played for Chelsea in the Player of The Year comp.

To be fair you can hardly lable someone a dwarf when talking about TLF. Without doubt the greatest footballer I've seen in a Boro shirt. Just ahead of Bobby Murdoch.

tunstall

And he was a cunt

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 305Pack o cunts Re: Juninho « Reply #25 on: January 29, 2020, 08:06:37 PM » ...and that Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Minge

Superstar





Re: Juninho « Reply #26 on: January 29, 2020, 10:03:34 PM » Zola was a far better player .

dixieland

Re: Juninho « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:57:07 AM » Good as he was, though both different type of players, Firmino is in a different league to him playing at a much higher level & by far the best Brazilian that has ever played in the premiership.

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 953Once in every lifetime Re: Juninho « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:13:31 PM » Zola was top class.



I'd put juninho on the level of kinkladze

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 206The ace face. Re: Juninho « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:25:26 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:13:31 PM Zola was top class.



I'd put juninho on the level of kinkladze

kinkladze had good individual skill,juninho was more influential in his general play.