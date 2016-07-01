Ayresome89

Was the best Brazilian ever to play in the premier League.

Was he in the top 3 south Americans to play in the premier League ?



Was he in the top 3 south Americans to play in the premier League ?

Sergio Aguero

Luis Suarez

Alexis Sanchez



Ossie Ardles

Suarez



Gilberto Silva



Gilberto Silva

Juninho up there as was some of Emerson's cameo performances.

Are Firminho and Coutino Brazilian?

Your crack is much better than Clems like.







Your crack is much better than Clems like.











Your crack is much better than Clems like.

BEER ME WEEWILLYNOWINKY OSSIE ARDILESBEER ME WEEWILLYNOWINKY



This is a strange thread.

Dixieland asked me to post this very same thread just about 3 weeks ago.



If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.



To be fair you can hardly lable someone a dwarf when talking about TLF. Without doubt the greatest footballer I've seen in a Boro shirt. Just ahead of Bobby Murdoch.

Juninho was small but perfectly formed - Zola had an unfeasibly large head which makes him dwarfish!



