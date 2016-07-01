|
Ayresome89
« on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 AM »
Was the best Brazilian ever to play in the premier League.
Was he in the top 3 south Americans to play in the premier League ?
Dicky2006
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez
So no not really.
Sanchez was brilliant at Arsenal.
Didn't work at Man Utd but every player who goes there seems to lose there way at the moment.
At times he was, but I wouldn't call him one of the Sth American greats in the Prem....try Ricky Villa for size (yes, yes it was division 1 then)
Its my age, i never saw Ricky Villa.
I started watching football when the Prem League was alive and well
Ayresome89
Ural Quntz
If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.
He was only just beaten into second behind that dwarf that played for Chelsea in the Player of The Year comp.
Dicky2006
You calling me an old chunt or summat
Nah not old, just a cunt
Ural Quntz
To be fair you can hardly lable someone a dwarf when talking about TLF. Without doubt the greatest footballer I've seen in a Boro shirt. Just ahead of Bobby Murdoch.
Juninho was small but perfectly formed - Zola had an unfeasibly large head which makes him dwarfish!
