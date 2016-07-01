Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Juninho  (Read 462 times)
Ayresome89

« on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 AM »
Was the best Brazilian ever to play in the premier League.

Was he in the top 3 south Americans to play in the premier League ?
Dicky2006
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 AM »
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.
Gramsci
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:01:08 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:06:50 PM »
Ossie Ardles  :like:
Dicky2006
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:07:13 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:01:08 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost

Sanchez was brilliant at Arsenal.

Didn't work at Man Utd but every player who goes there seems to lose there way at the moment.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:17:58 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:06:50 PM
Ossie Ardles  :like:

Premier League?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:28:48 PM »
Suarez

Gilberto Silva

Juninho up there as was some of Emerson's cameo performances.
Gramsci
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:31:30 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 12:07:13 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:01:08 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost

Sanchez was brilliant at Arsenal.

Didn't work at Man Utd but every player who goes there seems to lose there way at the moment.

At times he was, but I wouldn't call him one of the Sth American greats in the Prem....try Ricky Villa for size (yes, yes it was division 1 then)
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:35:12 PM »
Are Firminho and Coutino Brazilian?
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:38:56 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:28:48 PM


Gilberto Silva



Is that the one who played centre mid with Vieira?

If so, he was fuckin good like.
mingebag
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:39:58 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 12:35:12 PM
Are Firminho and Coutino Brazilian?
Everything is shaven minge with you isn't it   

 mcl
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:49:30 PM »
 monkey



Your crack is much better than Clems like.





 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:49:54 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 12:39:58 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 12:35:12 PM
Are Firminho and Coutino Brazilian?
Everything is shaven minge with you isn't it   

 mcl
love a shaven coin slot.
(the badly packed kebabs are a bit off putting. klins)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:07:01 PM »
OSSIE ARDILES

BEER ME WEEWILLYNOWINKY :beer:
Dicky2006
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:14:04 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:31:30 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 12:07:13 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:01:08 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost

Sanchez was brilliant at Arsenal.

Didn't work at Man Utd but every player who goes there seems to lose there way at the moment.

At times he was, but I wouldn't call him one of the Sth American greats in the Prem....try Ricky Villa for size (yes, yes it was division 1 then)

Its my age, i never saw Ricky Villa.

I started watching football when the Prem League was alive and well  mcl
Ayresome89

« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:25:01 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

Juninho > Sanchez

Aguero and Suarez the 2 I would rate above juninho
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:34:10 PM »
This is a strange thread.

Dixieland asked me to post this very same thread just about 3 weeks ago.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:45:35 PM »
If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:48:20 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:45:35 PM
If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.



He was only just beaten into second behind that dwarf that played for Chelsea in the Player of The Year comp.
Gramsci
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:24:56 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 01:14:04 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:31:30 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 12:07:13 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:01:08 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost

Sanchez was brilliant at Arsenal.

Didn't work at Man Utd but every player who goes there seems to lose there way at the moment.

At times he was, but I wouldn't call him one of the Sth American greats in the Prem....try Ricky Villa for size (yes, yes it was division 1 then)

Its my age, i never saw Ricky Villa.

I started watching football when the Prem League was alive and well  mcl

You calling me an old chunt or summat  lost
Dicky2006
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:43:05 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 03:24:56 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 01:14:04 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:31:30 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 12:07:13 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:01:08 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost

Sanchez was brilliant at Arsenal.

Didn't work at Man Utd but every player who goes there seems to lose there way at the moment.

At times he was, but I wouldn't call him one of the Sth American greats in the Prem....try Ricky Villa for size (yes, yes it was division 1 then)

Its my age, i never saw Ricky Villa.

I started watching football when the Prem League was alive and well  mcl

You calling me an old chunt or summat  lost

Nah not old, just a cunt  mcl
Gramsci
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:46:55 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 03:43:05 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 03:24:56 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 01:14:04 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:31:30 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 12:07:13 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:01:08 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost

Sanchez was brilliant at Arsenal.

Didn't work at Man Utd but every player who goes there seems to lose there way at the moment.

At times he was, but I wouldn't call him one of the Sth American greats in the Prem....try Ricky Villa for size (yes, yes it was division 1 then)

Its my age, i never saw Ricky Villa.

I started watching football when the Prem League was alive and well  mcl

You calling me an old chunt or summat  lost

Nah not old, just a cunt  mcl

 :ponce:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:03:35 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 02:48:20 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:45:35 PM
If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.



He was only just beaten into second behind that dwarf that played for Chelsea in the Player of The Year comp.

To be fair you can hardly lable someone a dwarf when talking about TLF. Without doubt the greatest footballer I've seen in a Boro shirt. Just ahead of Bobby Murdoch.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:12:47 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:03:35 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 02:48:20 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:45:35 PM
If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.



He was only just beaten into second behind that dwarf that played for Chelsea in the Player of The Year comp.

To be fair you can hardly lable someone a dwarf when talking about TLF. Without doubt the greatest footballer I've seen in a Boro shirt. Just ahead of Bobby Murdoch.

Juninho was small but perfectly formed - Zola had an unfeasibly large head which makes him dwarfish!

 :lids:
tunstall
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:32:35 PM »
And he was a cunt
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:06:37 PM »
...and that
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:03:34 PM »
Zola was a far better player .
dixieland
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:57:07 AM »
Good as he was, though both different type of players, Firmino is in a different league to him playing at a much higher level & by far the best Brazilian that has ever played in the premiership.
