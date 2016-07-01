Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Juninho  (Read 216 times)
Ayresome89

« on: Today at 11:35:53 AM »
Was the best Brazilian ever to play in the premier League.

Was he in the top 3 south Americans to play in the premier League ?
Dicky2006
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:57:58 AM »
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.
Gramsci
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:01:08 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:06:50 PM »
Ossie Ardles  :like:
Dicky2006
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:07:13 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:01:08 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost

Sanchez was brilliant at Arsenal.

Didn't work at Man Utd but every player who goes there seems to lose there way at the moment.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:17:58 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:06:50 PM
Ossie Ardles  :like:

Premier League?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:28:48 PM »
Suarez

Gilberto Silva

Juninho up there as was some of Emerson's cameo performances.
Gramsci
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:31:30 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:07:13 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:01:08 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost

Sanchez was brilliant at Arsenal.

Didn't work at Man Utd but every player who goes there seems to lose there way at the moment.

At times he was, but I wouldn't call him one of the Sth American greats in the Prem....try Ricky Villa for size (yes, yes it was division 1 then)
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:35:12 PM »
Are Firminho and Coutino Brazilian?
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:38:56 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:28:48 PM


Gilberto Silva



Is that the one who played centre mid with Vieira?

If so, he was fuckin good like.
mingebag
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:39:58 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:35:12 PM
Are Firminho and Coutino Brazilian?
Everything is shaven minge with you isn't it   

 mcl
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:49:30 PM »
 monkey



Your crack is much better than Clems like.





 
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:49:54 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 12:39:58 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:35:12 PM
Are Firminho and Coutino Brazilian?
Everything is shaven minge with you isn't it   

 mcl
love a shaven coin slot.
(the badly packed kebabs are a bit off putting. klins)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:07:01 PM »
OSSIE ARDILES

BEER ME WEEWILLYNOWINKY :beer:
Dicky2006
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:14:04 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:31:30 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:07:13 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:01:08 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost

Sanchez was brilliant at Arsenal.

Didn't work at Man Utd but every player who goes there seems to lose there way at the moment.

At times he was, but I wouldn't call him one of the Sth American greats in the Prem....try Ricky Villa for size (yes, yes it was division 1 then)

Its my age, i never saw Ricky Villa.

I started watching football when the Prem League was alive and well  mcl
Ayresome89

« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:25:01 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

Juninho > Sanchez

Aguero and Suarez the 2 I would rate above juninho
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:34:10 PM »
This is a strange thread.

Dixieland asked me to post this very same thread just about 3 weeks ago.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:45:35 PM »
If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.
Ural Quntz
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:48:20 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:45:35 PM
If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.



He was only just beaten into second behind that dwarf that played for Chelsea in the Player of The Year comp.
Gramsci
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:24:56 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 01:14:04 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:31:30 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:07:13 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:01:08 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 11:57:58 AM
Sergio Aguero
Luis Suarez
Alexis Sanchez

So no not really.

 lost

Sanchez was brilliant at Arsenal.

Didn't work at Man Utd but every player who goes there seems to lose there way at the moment.

At times he was, but I wouldn't call him one of the Sth American greats in the Prem....try Ricky Villa for size (yes, yes it was division 1 then)

Its my age, i never saw Ricky Villa.

I started watching football when the Prem League was alive and well  mcl

You calling me an old chunt or summat  lost
