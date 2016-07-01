Ayresome89

Ayresome89
Posts: 29 Juninho « on: Today at 11:35:53 AM » Was the best Brazilian ever to play in the premier League.



Was he in the top 3 south Americans to play in the premier League ?

Dicky2006
Posts: 11 996 Re: Juninho « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:57:58 AM » Sergio Aguero

Luis Suarez

Alexis Sanchez



So no not really.

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 183 Re: Juninho « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:06:50 PM » Ossie Ardles

Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 183 Re: Juninho « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:28:48 PM » Suarez



Gilberto Silva



Juninho up there as was some of Emerson's cameo performances.

Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 845Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Juninho « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:35:12 PM » Are Firminho and Coutino Brazilian?

Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 845Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Juninho « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:49:30 PM »







Your crack is much better than Clems like.











Your crack is much better than Clems like. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Posts: 529 Re: Juninho « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:07:01 PM »



BEER ME WEEWILLYNOWINKY OSSIE ARDILESBEER ME WEEWILLYNOWINKY

RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 946Once in every lifetime Re: Juninho « Reply #16 on: Today at 01:34:10 PM » This is a strange thread.



Dixieland asked me to post this very same thread just about 3 weeks ago.

TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 750Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Juninho « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:45:35 PM » If TLF had been playing (to the same level) for a fashionable team he would have been lauded as one of the greatest to have played in the Premier League.



